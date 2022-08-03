HYDETOWN BOROUGH — Hydetown Borough Council heard an update on its sidewalk project and decided that police presence from the Titusville Police Department was out of the borough’s price range at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
After multiple different meetings of discussion, and even a special meeting with attendance from Titusville officials, borough council unanimously decided to table the issue for now, and seek cheaper alternatives.
On the issue of sidewalks, after meeting with PennDOT officials, the borough is ready to go ahead with its $80,000 sidewalk project, with all permits in place.
Hydetown Borough Council scheduled a special session on July 11 with Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus and Chief of the Titusville Police Department Dustin LeGoullon in attendance. The borough told city officials that they were not satisfied with the services they were receiving from the Pennsylvania State Police, and had noticed an increase in disturbances in the borough.
“We have people complaining about speeding all the time down through the borough, blown stop signs and kids causing mischief,” said Borough Council President Craig Farrar Monday night. According to Farrar, the agreement the borough was working on with the Titusville Police Department would essentially have the Titusville officers replace the state police.
At the previous meeting in July, many members of council had said they were in favor of having an increased police presence in the borough, but were worried about the cost. Chief LeGoullon told the council that the department would charge the borough about $90 an hour for four hours of service a week. The total cost for a year would have run Hydetown roughly $18,720.
“I don’t believe we take in enough money every month to cover that rate without dipping into our savings, “ said Councilman John Hilburn. “And I really, really don’t want to do that.”
Hilburn invited other members to comment if they did not agree with his sentiments. No members of council took the chance to offer dissenting opinion. Councilman Randy Winkleman spoke and said that he agreed that right now the borough can’t afford the police presence.
After the discussion, Farrar announced that he was tabling the issue. After it was decided not to take action, Councilman Phil Myer brought up another alternative, potentially hiring a constable.
“There is a constable around, Mr. Nicholaison I guess is available, I don’t know the cost of this at all,” said Myer. “We ought to investigate that. He may be a whole lot cheaper and offer some protection. I think all of us want that.”
Hilburn agreed that council should look into constable services.
At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Joe Donovan gave an update on the borough’s sidewalk project. At their July 5 meeting, the borough accepted bids for the project, which aims to install usable sidewalks from where the East Branch Trail comes to town to the intersection of Main and Diamond Street.
The sidewalks project was broken into two parts. Project one contains 1,421 square feet of concrete. 1,247 square feet would be four inches thick, while 174 feet would be six inches thick, the thickness needed for the part of the sidewalk that driveways pass over. Project two is 752 square feet, 679 feet of four-inch thick concrete and 72 feet of six-inch thick concrete.
The borough council accepted a bid from Neal Donovan for $64,754. The other bid received was from Guzik Concrete for $89,880. They also accepted a concrete bid from Titusville Supply for $120 per yard, which comes to about $18,000. The other concrete bids were for $143 and $149 per yard.
Donovan recently met with PennDOT officials for a pre-job meeting and told council that “we are good to go.” PennDOT recommended that the borough use state inspected concrete, but Donovan said since it is not a state project, just a project next to a state road, they are not required to do so.
He said going with the current concrete is also “a lot cheaper,” and the job project is already more than $30,000 over budget. Borough council had hoped to fund the project with American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which they were awarded $53,000.
At the end of the meeting, council discussed their lack of a zoning and compliance officer. The borough is in need for these officers, but have had no luck with any borough residents coming forward.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
