Titusville City Council is ready to get outside. With the snow and cold weather the area has seen recently, council wanted to shift focus to getting outside, and all the events that residents will get to enjoy as it moves deeper into Spring and Summer.
Helping council get into that mindset were agenda items for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting that included the second reading of the revised Shade Tree Commission ordinance, and the approval of five special events.
When it comes to the issues in the relationship between Titusville City Government and the Shade Tree Commission, the root of the problem has been communication. With this lack of communication, other complications have been able to branch out. Both sides will agree that they need to talk more about the state of trees in town, and develop a better working relationship. They will also tell you that money is tight.
For more than a year City Council has been working to make changes to the shade tree ordinance. The issue started when council repealed an up-to- $300 fee that homeowners had to pay when a tree was removed from their easement.
That led to a discussion over who should pay for taking the trees down, which has cost the city tens of thousands of dollars. That work of developing a new ordinance, and a new precedent of responsibility in regards to managing trees, came to a close Tuesday night.
At the last City Council meeting, council voted to accept the first reading of Council Bill No. 2 of 2022, the Shade Tree Revision Ordinance. At that meeting multiple members of the commission discussed how they felt about the ordinance.
They were not pleased. As he did at the last meeting, Robert Cartney, a member of the Shade Tree Commission, took to the podium to ask council to table the vote. Like at the last meeting, council did not take Cartney up on his request, voting to approve the ordinance.
The ordinance was passed with a four to one vote, with Jason Drake voting against the ordinance. Cartney also thanked council for meeting with the Shade Tree Commission to work out some issues.
The council and commission were able to come to an agreement that the Shade Tree Commission worked within their budget, even as the budget line item for tree takedowns in the city was over budget — something the Shade Tree Commission does not control.
Between the first and second readings of the ordinance, one change was made. The change was something that Councilman Sam Logsdon said had to be included for him to approve the ordinance.
The change has to do with the commission’s memorial fund. The previous version of the ordinance read that the commission could use their memorial fund to help manage and plant trees, but said nothing about removal.
The second version now says that the memorial fund “may” be used to help with tree removals.
The Herald spoke with Cartney after the meeting, where he explained that finances and responsibilities were at the heart of his request to have the ordinance tabled. Cartney said he would like to see the city help the commission with the cost of maintaining trees.
“We see the trees as an asset to the community,” said Cartney. “We would like to help citizens manage their trees, and manage money for tree management.”
Cartney said that the commission has helped manage the trees for more than 30 years, and does not see why the city feels the need to take over the responsibility.
With warmer weather allegedly on the way, the city helped add some events to area residents’ calendars. Council approved five special events at the meeting, including three from Benson Memorial Library.
The library’s Executive Director Jess Hilburn presented the three events to council, which include the Hula Hoop Challenge, Puzzles in the Park and Trail Storytimes.
The Hula Hoop Challenge, a version of rock-paper-scissors, will take place on June 30 at 11:15 a.m. at Burgess Park.
Puzzles in the Park, a family event, will take place on June 22 at Scheide Park, from 10 to 3 p.m.
Trail Storytimes will take place every Tuesday from June 14 to August, with the events starting at 3:15 p.m. at the Queen City Trail.
Another event approved for the Queen City Trail is the Trail Association’s National Trails Day. The event, which happened at the same location last year, will feature informational activities and displays on the trail.
Leah Carter, who spoke on behalf of the event, said it is being held to show residents that the trails are for everyone, not just the runners and bikers. The event will take place on Saturday, June 4.
The last special event approved at the meeting was the Titusville Go-Devils Slugfest baseball tournament. The tournament is in its fourth year, and will take place June 3, 4 and 5 at the Ed Myer Complex.
Meeting notes
—The city awarded the yearly paving bid to the low bidder, Cross Paving, for $257,475. The paving will include portions of Dillon Drive, N. Martin Street, N. Drake Street, E. Walnut Street and patching work on W. Central Avenue and E. Main Street.
A $55,648 portion of the budget comes from Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for joint paving work on McKinney Street.
— Council voted to move the date of their second May meeting. The original meeting date, May 17, is the date of the primary elections. Council chose to have the meeting on May 16.
— City Manager Neil Fratus gave an update on the Diamond Street Park project. City officials met Tuesday morning wit the project engineers. The plan is to put the project out to bid in May.
— The community cleanup will take place on April 30 at 9 a.m. at Scheide Park. The goal of the event is to clean up downtown so the city looks its best. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided, but those who attend are asked to bring their own tools.
— The city is having trouble filling the three crossing guard positions. Currently they are down to just one crossing guard. The city and school district will talk before the start of the next school year at how to make the position more appealing.
