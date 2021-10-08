MEADVILLE – The Crawford County Board of Elections and the Office of Election and Voter Services issued a press release on Wednesday in light of a shortage of residents to work the polls during the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
The Crawford County Board of Elections and the Office of Election and Voter Services is appealing to registered voters in Crawford County to assist with the election process and serve as poll workers.
In order to effectively conduct any election, the County needs citizens to participate in the process by working at the polls. Poll workers are compensated for their time.
The County is especially in need of poll workers for the following precincts:
Athens Township, Oil Creek Township, Union Township, Cambridge Springs, Summerhill Township, Vernon Township 2, Conneaut Township, City of Titusville, Wayne Township, East Fairfield Township, Townville, West Mead Township 2 and the City of Meadville.
The County asks all residents to consider becoming a poll worker for the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
The election can’t happen without workers at the polls, the press release stated. County officials ask residents to speak with family and friends and encourage them to be poll workers too.
To get more information and to sign up to work the polls in November, call the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at (814) 333-7307.
