Titusville City Council approved the 2022 Titusville Beer Festival, re-allocated Community Development Block Grant funding toward their park project and briefly talked about the Titusville Rental Licensing Program at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
Gearing up for a busy summer season, council unanimously approved a special event application for Orr’s Brewing for the 2022 Titusville Beer Festival. The application, according to owner Kari Orr, is the same as last year. This year’s event will take place on August 13, the Saturday of Oil Festival.
The beer festival will take place on the block of South Franklin Street where Orr’s, Fat Chad’s and The Merc are located. The businesses will still be accessible as the sidewalk will be open.
City Solicitor Timothy Wachter told council that he recommended they approve the event contingent on the state approval of the Oil Festival application from the Chamber of Commerce, as Franklin Street is a state road. If approved by the state, South Franklin would be closed starting on Friday the through the night of Aug. 13.
The city took another step toward completing the Diamond Street green space. Due to rising costs, the city found themselves short $130,000 to finish funding the project.
Council voted to approve a revision of CDBG funds to re-allocate $130,000 from the Ed Myer project to the park project. The allocation will not impact the Ed Myer project, as the city can move money around from other projects to cover.
Before giving his manager’s report, City Manager Neil Fratus gave the podium to Cricket Wencil-Tracey, executive director of Associated Charities, located at 409 E Central Ave. Wencil-Tracey talked about all the services that organization provides including their food pantry, utility assistance, back to school and holiday gift programs.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Wencil-Tracey.
During the manager’s report, Fratus gave updates on East Mount Vernon Street and the David L. Weber Community Garden.
A portion of East Mount Vernon Street collapsed in February following a period of heavy rain. The road has remained closed since.
Fratus said that the city had recently received a proposal quote to do more testing at the site. The testing alone would cost $19,000.
Fratus said City Hall is currently in contact with the city insurance company to see whether a fix for the street might be paid for by the insurance company.
Fratus also announced that the city’s portion of work needed for the community garden has been completed. City crews have placed gravel and an anti-weed plastic sheet at the site, as well as installing a hose spigot. The garden will be fenced in on May 16.
Although it was not on the agenda, council discussed the Titusville Rental Licensing Program during Tuesday’s meeting. At a previous council meeting it had been decided to form a committee to discuss ways the program could be changed.
Councilman Jason Drake asked the rest of council and city officials what progress has been made on the committee. The conversation quickly devolved into talk about changing the program.
Councilman Sam Logsdon said that if changes were to be made, they would have to wait.
Wachter confirmed that statement, saying that if changes were made during the first phase of the program, it could split those who have participated and those who have not into two different classes. Wachter explained that the law says you have to treat everyone equally, and implementing changes could put that in jeopardy.
Mayor Jon Crouch had mentioned Drake not being on the committee, as he is the largest property owner of rental properties in the city. An agreement was made that while Drake might have to abstain from voting on potential changes if they are made, he should be allowed to be on the committee.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
