Monday, June 14, marks the 244th anniversary of the Continental Congress passing a resolution making a standard flag for the United States of America.
Since that day, the country has marked the occasion with several different traditions and ceremonies.
On Monday, several local organizations including the VFW 5958: Bruce Shorts Post, the Titusville Council on the Arts and the Titusville Elks Lodge #264 will be celebrating Flag Day with a handful of patriotic events.
If you have a tattered flag that you need disposed of properly, both the VFW and Elks can do that for you on Monday, free of charge.
Every Monday this Summer, the Titusville Council on the Arts is hosting a concert in the park. Different bands will come to town and play at the Scheide Park gazebo.
To celebrate Monday’s holiday, the Bugle Boy Swing Band with Bill Beggs will be coming to town. The group will play a selection of WWII ballads.
Before the performance, the Titusville Elks will be hosting a Flag Ceremony, beginning at 6 p.m. According to Cindy Willis, Elks Bar Manager, the ceremony will include the presentation of the flags, the history of Flag Day and the retirement ceremony.
Local Boy Scouts will present the flags at the Elks Club ceremony. Different from other organizations, the Elk’s save the ashes from the disposed flags.
According to Willis, the ashes are taken to local cemeteries. If a veteran or their family ask, the ashes are spread so that the veteran can be buried with the flag ashes.
Also having a Flag Ceremony on Monday is the Titusville VFW. Their ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
VFW Post Commander Jim Brown said that the ceremony is completely open to the public and will feature a welcome address and speakers before the burning of the flags commence.
When asked if anyone can bring flags to the event, Brown replied, “Of course. It is our honor to dispose of your flags properly.”
He also said that even if you don’t have a flag to dispose of, you can still come out and that you might even learn a thing or two.
For those who might just want to throw their tattered flag out, that is actually considered disrespectful. According to the 1923 National Flag Conference, “The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.”
However, even if you have a fire-pit in your backyard, that won’t cut it. According to Defense.gov, the U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. That’s why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
