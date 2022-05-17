This Tuesday, voters in the Titusville area will head to the polls for the 2022 Primary Election.
This time around, when voters exercise their democratic duties, the ballot does not feature any local races. This election cycle, voters will have the chance to elect a party representative that in November will face off to try to win nomination to federal and state government positions.
“Every election is important,” said Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who is also the chairman of the Board of Elections. “Your voice is just as important as everyone else’s, your vote is just as important as everyone else’s.”
When voters go to their polling places on Tuesday, there will be eight different races they will be able to vote for. For Titusville voters, as was the case for last November’s general election, all voting will take place at the Titusville YMCA, located at 505 West Walnut Street.
At the YMCA voters will still have to vote in their precinct, with the different precincts spread out in the gymnasium.
“Having all of Titusville vote at the YMCA went very well, we received lots of positive comments,” said Soff.
For Crawford County voters who live outside the Titusville city limits, polling locations are listed below:
Republicans and Democrats in Hydetown will vote at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, located at 12666 Main Street.
Centerville residents will vote at the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 39567 Centerville Road.
Those living in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, will vote at the township building, located at 127 McKinney Street.
Townville voters will vote at the firehall, located at 33441 North Main Street.
Area Venango County residents can find their polling locations listed below:
Cherrytree residents will vote at the township building, located at 1311 Cherrytree Road.
Oil Creek Township voters will vote at their township building, located at 16835 Shreve Run Road.
Pleasantville Borough voters will vote at the Pleasantville Fire Hall, located at 157 West State Street.
Once arriving at polling locations, voters will find eight different races to cast votes for. As Pennsylvania is one of nine states with closed primaries, Republican voters will only have the chance to vote for candidates who filed as Republicans. Democrats will only have the chance to vote for candidates who filed as Democrats.
Across the state, voters who are registered as independents will have to sit out Tuesday’s election.
When Republicans vote on Tuesday, they will see quite a crowded field of candidates. There are 31 Republican candidates who are fighting for eight seats. This can be compared to the 12 candidates that Democrats have the choice of voting for.
For the U.S. Senate seat, which was left vacant by Senator Pat Toomey, who chose not to seek re-election, there are seven Republicans who are on the ballot. Those candidates are Kathy Barnette, Mehmet Oz, George Bochetto, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Sean Gale and Carla Sands. Democratic candidates for the senate seat are Alex Khalil, Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and John Fetterman.
Voters on Tuesday will have the chance to nominate a party candidate to run for governor. Current Governor Tom Wolf, who took office in 2015, has reached his term limit and cannot seek re-election.
Nine Republicans are running for the nomination for governor. The candidates are Lou Barletta, Douglas Mastriano, Nche Zama, Dave White, Melissa Hart, Bill McSwain, Charlie Gerow, Joe Gale and Jake Corman. Only one Democrat is on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, Josh Shapiro.
The third statewide office that voters will have the chance to cast a vote for is the role of lieutenant governor. Nine Republicans are running for the nomination. The candidates are Clarice Schillinger, James Earl Jones, Rick Saccone, John Brown, Chris Frye, Jeff Coleman, Russ Diamond, Carrie Lewis Delrosso and Teddy Daniels. The three Democrats seeking nomination are Austin Davis, Ray Sosa and Brian Simms.
Voters will also have the chance to cast votes for regional representatives in both federal and state houses.
For the U.S. Representative in Congress for the 16th Congressional District, incumbent Mike Kelly, of Butler County, is running unopposed. Kelly has been the representative for the district since 2011. There are two Democrats running to face off against Kelly in November, Dan Pastore and Rick Telesz.
For the state races, representatives for both the State Senate and State House are up for grabs. Incumbent Michele Brooks is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the 50th Senatorial District. There is a single candidate that hopes to oppose Brooks in the General Election, Rianna Czech.
For the state representative, area residents will no longer see Kathy Rapp on their ballots. Due to redistricting, the Titusville area is now part of the 64th Legislative District. Running unopposed for the Republican nomination is incumbent R. Lee James. There are no Democrats on the ballot for this seat.
The last two races that voters will see on the ballots are for members of the state party committees and the local committees.
There are three candidates running to be a member of the Republican State Committee, Mike D. Forbes, Christine J. Greig and George Greig. There are no candidates for the local Republican Committee.
On the Democratic side of the ballot, Christopher R. Seeley is running to be a member of the State Democratic Committee. There are no candidates for the local democratic committee positions.
With a couple races featuring no candidates on the ballot, Soff wants to remind voters to take their write-in votes seriously. Soff encourages voters to write in names of people who actually want to run for races, and added that writing down joke votes can have consequences.
“If you write-in Mickey Mouse thinking we might think it is funny, we won’t,” said Soff. “Not only is it a waste of a vote, but it delays getting the election results out to the people.”
More information on the candidates and the races can be found at ballotpedia.org.
