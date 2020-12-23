SAEGERTOWN — On Tuesday, PENNCREST School District officials unsealed and read aloud eight bids from contractors hoping to be chosen to replace the roof of Maplewood High School.
The meeting was held at the District Administration Office at the Saegertown schools complex.
The eight bids ranged from $1,178,436 on the low end up to $1,932,000. The lowest bid received was from Slippery Rock Commercial Roofing Contractors Inc.
The eight companies that submitted bids are all certified to complete work of this type. All eight bids also included both a non-collusion affidavit and bid bonds.
The district held a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Dec. 8. at Maplewood. Contractors who failed to attend the pre-bid meeting were not permitted to bid on the project.
The eight bids received were as follows: Northwestern Roofing $1,833,000, Triangle Roofing $1,344,600, Slippery Rock $1,178,436, AW Farrell $1,932,000, David Maines $1,617,361, Jamestown Roofing $1,492,940, Mid State Roofing $1,756,000 and McCreary $1,210,546.
The district has also purchased $432,703.26 in materials that will be in addition to the bid costs.
According to a public notice, copies and specifications are on file and available for public inspection at the District Administration Office.
