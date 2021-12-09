OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) marked the completion of the 2021 construction season on Tuesday and the 55 projects that had active work take place during the 2021 construction season in District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
“When PennDOT completes a project, whether big or small, it is making an investment in the communities across the state. Doing this at the highest level means balancing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It also means taking on different strategies to preserve and improve more than 140 miles of roadway in northwest Pennsylvania in this year.”
In 2021, $102 million in contracts were awarded for 43 projects, including 29 highway projects, six bridge replacements or rehabilitations, two safety improvements and six projects on local roadways or bridges. Work was also done on 12 projects that were started or awarded prior to the new year.
Among those projects is the Oliver Road Roundabout, where Tuesday’s announcement took place. The first year of work on the multi-year project, which will increase safety at the five-legged intersection of Oliver Road, Hamot Road and Flower Road in Summit Township in Erie County, wrapped up last month. The remaining phases of the $3.9-million project will be completed in 2022.
“The 2021 construction season presented PennDOT with some unique opportunities and unexpected challenges,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “At each step of the way, our design, construction and maintenance teams came together to find solutions, collaborate with partners, and provide the best value possible for the limited funding available, all the while keeping sight on the importance of safety in transportation.”
Other notable 2021 projects include:
— Pymatuning State Park Trail Expansion – Partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County. The project includes the rehabilitation and relocation of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge. The contract cost is $2.2 million. Work is expected to the completed in 2022.
— Interstate 90 – Reconstruction from milepost 3.5 near Exit 3 in Springfield Township to milepost 10.5 just east of Exit 9 in Girard Township, Erie County. The project also includes the replacement of several bridges over I-90 and teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 ramps. Two emergency bridge demolition were done in 2021 following separate occasions of hits by over-height vehicles. The contract cost is $66.1 million. Work is expected to be completed in 2023.
— Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Bridge – The project includes the construction of a new multiuse bridge over the railroad tracks near the Soldier’s and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie. This will eliminate an at-grade crossing to a nearby cemetery and will allow for the relocation of train storage to make space available for upgrades to the Bayfront Parkway near State Street and Holland Street. The contract cost is $2.7 million. Work is expected to be completed in 2022.
Contracts in multiple counties:
— Interstate 79 – Restoring 23 lane miles of highway from mile post 154 to mile post 165 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County, and Washington Township in Erie County. The project also includes two bridge rehabilitations and other structural work. The contract cost is $15.7 million.
— Route 428 – Resurfacing of more than 4 miles in Troy Township and Hydetown Borough, Crawford County and 4.7 miles in Plum Township, Venango County. The contract cost is $1.9 million.
— Route 98 – Resurfacing and restoring of 10 miles of roadway in Hayfield and Cussewago townships, in Crawford County; and 8 miles of roadway in Elk Creek and Franklin townships in Erie County. The contract cost is $4.2 million.
There were 13 active projects in Crawford County, including:
— Cambridge Springs Bridge – Replacement of the 203-foot-long truss bridge that carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County. The contract cost is $3.8 million.
— Shutz Road Bridge – Rehabilitation of the bridge over a Woodcock Creek tributary near Woodcock Lake in Woodcock Township. The contract cost $1.6 million.
— Pymatuning Reservoir Bridge (Route 3011) – Rehabilitation of the bridge which carries traffic through a popular spillway in the Pymatuning State Park. The work also includes ADA accessibility improvements. The contract cost is $2.3 million.
There was one active project in Forest County:
— Route 62 – Resurfacing of 1.96 miles of roadway in Tionesta Township. The contract cost is $1 million.
There were seven active projects in Venango County, including:
— Interstate 80 – Resurfacing from milepost 27.6 at the Venango/Mercer county line to milepost 34.5 near the Route 308 Exit for Clintonville. The contract cost is $8.8 million.
— Route 8 – Reconstruction of 10 miles of roadway in Irwin, Victory, and Sandycreek townships, Venango County. The project also includes the preservation of seven bridges, drainage improvements, and safety improvements. The contract cost is $32.6 million.
— McClelland Avenue Bridge – Replacement of a locally-owned bridge in Polk Borough. Work will require the construction of a temporary roadway for residents in the area. The contract cost is $690,000.
There were four active projects in Warren County, including:
— Route 426 – Resurfacing and widening of 5.7 miles of roadway in Columbus and Spring Creek townships from Old Route 77 to the Erie County line. The contract cost is $2.7 million.
— Slide Repairs – Roadways repairs at two locations on Route 62, one in Pleasant Township and the other in Limestone Township. The total cost of both contracts is $947,000.
