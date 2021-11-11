HYDETOWN— When voters in Hydetown went to the polls for the 2021 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, they were greeted with many races without candidates.
Hydetown Borough had three seats on council and the position of mayor on the ballot, with only one man running for any of the positions.
The Crawford County Commissioners have been adjudicating the write-in votes for the several positions, and released results Monday afternoon.
24 voters wrote-in names for the Mayor of Hydetown. With no name on the ballot, the highest vote getter of the write in candidates was Marc Bavas. Bavas received five votes. The next highest vote-getter after Bavas was Larry Roof, who received three votes. There were 10 individuals who received one vote for mayor.
Republican Philip Myer was the only name on the ballot for the borough’s council races. Myer received 85 votes. There were 44 write-in votes to fill the other two seats on council.
The highest vote-getter of the write-in candidates was John Hilburn, who received 15 votes. Following Hilburn was Joe Donovan, who received six votes. There was also a vote for John M. Hilburn, and two votes for John Hillburn.
Larry Roof had his name on the ballot running for the borough’s tax collector. Roof was the only candidate to receive any votes with 88.
With no one running for Auditor for Hydetown Borough, the position received 10 votes. Gert Sopher received the most votes with four, followed by Gertrude Sopher who received two votes.
Jen Edwards received the most votes for Judge of Elections, receiving six votes. With no names on the ballot, all votes were written in. Jen Edwards and Harold Reynolds both received one vote to be the borough’s inspector of elections.
