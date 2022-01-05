ERIE — Mike Sample, owner and publisher of The Titusville Herald and The Forest Press newspapers known for his humor, character, grit and commitment to local journalism, passed away Monday at the age of 55.
For nearly 30 years, Sample could be found fixing computers, giving layout suggestions, adjusting headlines and answering phone calls throughout The Herald office. He first entered its doors in October 1993 as publisher at age 27, a position he left in 2001 to become general manager of The Corry Journal. He would return to Titusville again after his 2005 purchase of The Herald. Sample later purchased The Forest Press, a weekly newspaper in Tionesta, in 2008.
Always technologically inclined and forward-thinking, Sample helped bring The Herald and The Forest Press into the twenty-first century. To ensure the staff had the fastest and most reliable tools to produce high-quality community news, Sample equipped the newspaper offices with updated Apple computers and Adobe applications like InDesign, an industry standard for pagination. Shortly before his passing, Sample was updating the newspapers’ billing system to a robust cloud-based solution.
Sample also led the charge for modernizing the reader experience of both print and digital editions of the newspapers. The e-edition of The Herald launched in 2015, with the redesigned compact “tall tab” print edition following suit in 2016.
During his tenure, Sample created multiple publications and initiatives. These include Newspapers in Education — a not-for-profit program that supplies issues of The Herald to Titusville classrooms, Destinations tourism magazine, Hometown Heroes and various commercial printing projects.
Producing a newspaper is not glamorous, and Sample was no stranger to the work of all departments. As publisher, Sample would oversee the operations of the paper. But as is the case with any small business, he did so much more. He would create new ad campaigns, take photos, lay out pages of the paper, shovel sidewalks, power wash windows, stuff and stamp statement envelopes, answer circulation phone calls and personally deliver missed papers to local subscribers. No job was beneath him.
Before coming to Titusville, Sample worked as the production manager of The Crimson White, the student newspaper of the University of Alabama. When asked how he secured the position, Sample explained that his creative application helped him stand out from the other candidates. Employing his previous training at The Corry Journal in production, Sample created an application that looked like a newspaper’s front page with headlines and stories highlighting his skills.
A newspaper legacy
Born in 1966, Sample was the youngest of eight children to Janet (Neff) and George R. Sample II, of Corry. The Sample name is known in the news industry in part to Sample’s father, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist who worked his way up from reporter to publisher and owner of multiple newspapers throughout his career. Given his passion for problem solving, technology and improving business efficiencies, it was a natural fit for Sample to join the family business after graduating from Penn State Behrend in 1990.
Brother George “Scoop” R. Sample III also maintains the family legacy as a publisher and owner of multiple papers and remembers Sample well.
“Mike will be missed not only as a brother, but as a newspaper colleague,” George “Scoop” Sample said. “He worked passionately to bring Titusville the best local newspaper possible. Every day he thought of ways to make things better. His vast computer knowledge allowed The Herald to be on the cutting edge of technology. As a brother, my heart aches to miss his humor and kindness.”
Those who worked with Sample can attest to the mighty and loyal crew he built at The Herald and The Forest Press. Longtime Herald office manager Karol Hartley knew Sample well in their near three decades of working together. “He was the best,” Hartley said. “Everyone should be so lucky to have such a caring boss in their working life. He is going to be so missed by everyone who knew him.”
Many people will remember Sample’s kindness, including close friend Don Morris. “He was a very caring and humorous man,” Morris noted. He enjoyed engaging with people, and his love for his family’s successes was a conversation he’d often have, and his love flowed. He wanted to make things be perfect and fun, no matter what he was involved in,” he said. I think he really wanted to make not only his family proud of him but his father’s legacy.”
It can be daunting for any out-of-towner to start a career in a tight-knit community like Titusville. But with humor and compassion, Sample made “The Valley That Changed the World” a second home. He and his wife, Debra (Burkhart) Sample, also of Corry, started their family in Titusville. Their children, Sydney and John-George were brought home from the hospital to their Foote Road home. And even after relocating to Corry, Sample always held Titusville in the highest regard and frequently reminded The Herald staff that Titusville was “the center of the universe.”
“I was always impressed by his character,” said Sample’s close friend Mark Mehlenbacher. “He faced many challenging and delicate issues owning and running a newspaper in a small town. The professionalism that he displayed and the way he treated people as fairly as he could seemed to come naturally to him as a result of his many years of experience combined with a rich family heritage in the newspaper business,” Mehlenbacher added. “Titusville and Forest County were blessed to have such a great man in charge of running the newspapers.”
