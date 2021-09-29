Over the past month, there has been a significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Currently, Titusville Area Hospital (TAH) is experiencing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the Emergency Department (ED) and among in-patients. Nearly half of the patients admitted in the past few weeks are due to positive COVID-19 cases with severe symptoms, according to a press release from TAH.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 98% of the COVID-19 cases in the state are the Delta Variant. This data was collected over a four-week period ending Aug. 28, 2021.
A very high percentage of the cases seen at TAH and across the state are unvaccinated individuals. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, “Between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 6, 2021 in Pennsylvania, 95% of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting against severe and life threatening symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus. TAH continues to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years and older.
TAH will also begin to offer the Pfizer booster dose to individuals who qualify. To request a vaccine, visit titusvillehospital.org or call (814) 827-5700 Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.
TAH is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing at our drive through located at 602 W. Central Ave in Titusville. If you are experiencing non-life threatening symptoms or need tested due to exposure, use the following processes and test sites:
— Call your primary care physician. Your doctor will assess your symptoms via phone and will send an order to the hospital. The hospital will contact you to schedule your test time at the TAH drive through testing site.
— Visit the Titusville Express Care or Meadville Express Care if you do not have a doctor.
— Patients experiencing severe or life threatening symptoms should report to the ED.
“TAH administration, doctors, nurses and all the staff have been working to keep the community safe and healthy during this trying time. Providing medical care and support to the public remains our top priority,” stated Lee Clinton, Chief Executive Officer of TAH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.