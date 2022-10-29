The Titusville Open Air Market held its last event for the season, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big G Tire & Auto, located at 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8).
After a very successful season, Titusville Renaissance board president and volunteer facilitator of the market Leah Carter reflected on the year.
The market has been running since 2006, said Carter, usually between June and October on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with their tagline being “homegrown, handmade, and farm fresh.” She explained, “We like to support not only local agriculture but also local artisans that make handmade products. We also have non-profits that can participate for free.”
One of the market’s biggest partners is Crawford County Drug & Alcohol. “Which seems like a weird partner,” Carter joked. “What does that have to do with farmers markets? But they’re all about making healthy choices, and that’s in line with what we promote.” She said that they’ve been a great partner to the market.
Carter added that they also hold monthly Share the Harvest food drives for the Titusville Area Food Bank. “We encourage people to buy something extra and donate it to the food bank right on the spot. So they’ll let me know how many pounds were donated that month, and then we’ll see if we can beat it the following month.”
And any non-profit can participate in the market to share information, fund raise, and promote programs, free of charge. Carter mentioned the YW, Benson Library, and the Boy Scouts, among others, have all participated in the market in some form.
“We try to be a good community partner, along with supporting local agriculture, local artisans, and local entrepreneurs.”
The market has been filled with all kinds of vendors, which she said have been about 20 in total. Along with fruits and vegetables, they’ve also sold a wide variety of products, including woodworking items, jellies, jams, meat, honey, eggs, maple syrup, milk, baked goods, and more.
She listed some of the various vendors that frequent the market, including the beekeeper who plays guitar for some live music; a lavender vendor who has recipes to cook with it; a goat milk vendor who also sells soaps and lotions made from the milk; and a maple syrup vendor who makes seasonings, candies, flavored syrups, and also has recipes for different ways to cook with the syrup.
Carter noted one Amish vendor would bring in a customized wagon. “He comes in by horse and buggy. And when he gets there, he unhitches the horse and stakes it up in the grass. His cart, he customized, so he can fold down the sides of the cart. And it opens up into his booth for his produce. It’s the coolest thing.”
The market also runs different promotional programs, bringing in special guests. One of their recent guests was Paws 4 a Cause. And the Crawford County Dairy Princess visit during National Dairy Month and American Cheese Month. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, an ice cream truck came to the market. For World Bee Day, the beekeeper vendor brought his equipment and showed how to get the honey out of the beehives. He had brought a honey extractor, which the visiting children could try out.
One of the many highlights of the market was a visiting guest chef, Bruce Peterson, who would come out and use products from the market to make different kinds of meals. Carter said they would give out free samples to the public, and Peterson would discuss recipes and cooking with everyone.
Another popular aspect of the market was the live goats that local Amy Sines would bring. “They’re a hit every year,” said Carter. The goats would also help promote the goat products sold at the market. And for Carter personally, she said, “One of the highlights for me was a vendor who came in with this gigantic pumpkin!”
“We try to make it educational, try to make it fun. It’s appropriate for all ages. It’s not just kids’ stuff; adults can enjoy it and learn something new, too.”
Carter also mentioned that they try to be accommodating. The produce vendors accept senior farmers market nutrition vouches, WIC, and some also support SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs).
With the location out on Route 8, the CATA bus also drives people to and from the market back to town on Tuesdays.
Carter said there may be a change come next season though. This past May, they had done a pop-up market for people who were getting ready to plant their gardens. “It was so successful that the vendors were wondering if maybe we should start a little bit earlier in the season,” Carter explained. She said that they may decide to start toward the end of May in 2023, though it’s currently still in discussion. Planning for the market will get underway around March of next year.
And Carter’s looking forward to the upcoming season. “We’re always willing to entertain applications for new vendors. We just really enjoy supporting the local artisans, agriculture, and local farmers.”
For those interested in participating in next year’s market as a vendor or non-profit participant, they can contact the Titusville Renaissance at titusvilleren@gmail.com, or call (814) 827-1012. There will also be applications available at the Chamber of Commerce in the spring. Carter said that it’s a graduated fee, depending on how much the vendor participates throughout the season, with it being free for non-profits.
Carter also said they’re accepting volunteers to help out. “If anyone is interested in volunteering to help manage the market, we’re always looking for help.”
