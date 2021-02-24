Roan Hunter is an 18-year-old senior at Meadville Area Senior High School. While many of his fellow students may be worried about a big test, prom or their big game coming up, Hunter has other priorities — Take for instance, securing the Republican nomination for Crawford County Clerk of Courts.
Hunter, who describes himself as politically active, says his decision to run stemmed from the current political climate. “I was tired of seeing one side versus another,” said Hunter.
To him, being a part of government is about being a good neighbor. Hunter said that be believes civic duty is about “helping one another, no matter what” and not treating someone differently based on (their) beliefs.
While Hunter has always wanted to run for office, he traces his intent to run for the clerk’s position to a Google search. Looking at the “numbers and figures” of Crawford County, Hunter noticed that unlike many other counties in the state, Crawford county still has separate Clerk of Court and Prothonotary offices.
Diving deeper, Hunter realized that combining the offices could save the county upwards of $100,000. That find gave Hunter an idea, what else could be done to save the county money?
As he turned 18, Hunter thought now was the time to do his part and run for office. “Now is the best time. Waiting to run would only prolong the advancement of the county,” said Hunter.
Change and advancement is something that is very important to Hunter. With all that has gone on with the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels that the older generation can become disconnected with what really matters.
From remote learning to budget concerns, Hunter believes that millennials understand these things better as they regularly experience them.
“Younger people need a voice as they are going to be (living) in this county the longest.” Seeing that something needed to be done to bring the change he wanted to the county, Hunter decided to step up for his classmates and peers. “They want change,” said Hunter, “but may not want to be the ones who do it personally.”
Hunter also sees this role as a great way to start a life in public service. “I want to use this as a stepping stone to make further change,” said Hunter.
Hunter doesn’t see his age as a barrier to that change. When asked about standing up to adults, something he would have to do if elected, Hunter alluded to the fact that age is just a number.
“My experience with hard work, ethics and punctuality outweigh my age,” he said. He also said that if anything, his age and fresh eyes could help a department that he feels has “outdated processes.”
While Hunter’s announcement to run may surprise some in county, he is not the first 18-year-old to run for office in Crawford County.
Some in the area may remember Christohper Seeley, who in 2005 was voted into the office of Mayor of Linesville.
When he ran, Seeley was an 18-year-old senior at Linesville High School. Seeley served as Mayor for five years before resigning.
Just 15 years after he was first elected, he is still in public office, currently serving as a Crawford County Auditor.
As Hunter hopes being elected Clerk of Courts can shape his future is politics, Seeley said that becoming Mayor at 18 “established his life and career going forward.”
When asked about being taken seriously as Mayor at such a young age, Seeley said that was a major concern of his. “Even as an adult, the anxiety is there,” said Seeley. “As scary as it is as an adult, there is an extra layer of second guessing when running at that age.”
Seeley said that he was still learning about how to be Mayor when he resigned from the position.
When asked what advice he wishes to pass down to Hunter, Seeley quickly responded “take council.”
After he was elected, Seeley said he talked to those who had “done it before” and said that Hunter should do the same.
Seeley said he should talk to the former clerks to “ask for advice and pick their brains.”
While Hunter may be running solo, with only his name behind his cause, he couldn’t run his campaign without his team.
With the help of his father, Dan, who Roan described as “my biggest inspiration,” support from teachers (Mr.Brown and Mr. Obenrader) and his new campaign manager, John Hartnett, Hunter believes his team is more than capable of changing Crawford County for the better.
Hunter has experience dealing with adults while working in a management position at Dominos. He knows how to manage his time juggling work, school and clubs, and believes his work ethic will set him apart.
While Hunter still has to face off against opposition in the May Primary, he said he has already inspired classmates and others on social media to engage in civic service.
As his life in public service is just beginning, Hunter hopes this election can allow him to live a life helping people. “I want to do more,” said Hunter, “and I know that the younger generation will be the one pushing the government forward.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
