When Max Cole was growing up on his family’s farm in Hydetown, his father would wake him up early in the morning for chores with a saying — “Are you gonna have a good day today Max? Because that is up to you.”
From an early age, Cole was taught the power of positivity and throughout his life he has tried to share that with others.
For the past decade, Cole has been posting positive quotes daily on various Titusville Facebook pages, trying to spread the power of positive thinking and reconnect with a community that has meant so much to him over the years.
Throughout his life, Cole used the power of positive quotes to get him through anything. When he was young, his father, a teacher in Titusville for decades, instilled the power of positivity in him.
Cole considers himself a “glass half full type of person.” He believes that your attitude controls your day and that telling people positive things can go a long way to making them feel good.
Even as he left the Titusville area, and the teachings of his dad, the quotes always stayed with him.
After graduating from Titusville High School, Cole enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the service, Cole was stationed in Germany, far away from the rolling hills of northwestern Pennsylvania.
No matter where he went, the quotes followed. His roommate in the Army had family in Boston that owned a Hallmark card shop. The family would send cards with quotes and sayings to the boys oversees, and they always cheered him up.
After leaving the Army, Cole decided he had enough of the cold, and migrated down south, landing in Florida.
“I was tired of living in snow and ice,” said Cole. “Plus I was able to golf all year long.”
Cole took a job at Prudential Bank and worked there for 30 years. The bank was famous for bringing in speakers. While listening to the speakers he noticed that he would write down the things they said.
The book of quotes started to get full, but Cole had no idea what to do with it. He had a plan of creating a book full of the quotes and sayings, but life got in the way, and the collection of quotes started to collect dust.
After he retired from the world of finance, Cole found himself with some time on his hands. Not only did he want to spend some of his free time utilizing the logs of quotes he had amassed, but also wanted to reconnect with the area he was raised, a place that meant a lot to him.
It was when Facebook came around that Cole found the perfect medium for his quotes, and Titusville Facebook pages provided an audience.
Cole first started to post the quotes on his personal Facebook page, when his sister, who still lives in the area, suggested that he could post them in Titusville groups.
Almost a decade later, the Titusville Facebook community relies on Cole for inspiration, and he gladly obliges.
“It is just amazing the following that I have on there,” said Cole.
Cole’s post frequently have dozens of likes, comments and shares. Any time someone comments, Cole always responds with a positive message, thankging them and wishing them the best of days.
Through the posting of his quotes, Cole was not only been able to inspire, but also reconnect. He did admit that when he first started, he didn’t know the people who responded to his posts, but recognized some familiar names.
“The majority of people who respond are the children of friends I had, people I played sports with growing up,” said Cole. “I recognized the last names.”
They also recognized his last name, and Cole said he has had many people comment saying how his father was the best teacher they ever had, or stories of his older brother, Jim.
“The Cole name still carries some weight in Titusville,” Cole said.
Posting on the Titusville groups has not only brought Cole the satisfaction of helping others, but has also helped him “close the gap” and brought him closer to the community.
Cole hasn’t been able to come back to the area as much as he would have liked, but social media has allowed him to stay connected.
“Titusville was such a big part of my life. This has taken me back, and let me reconnect with the community,” he said. “I feel like I am part of Titusville again.”
Cole’s quotes can be found on the “You Might be from Titusville Pa If ...” group. He also posts on the “Yesteryear in Titusville, Pa.” page.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
