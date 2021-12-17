Years ago Santa used to visit Crosscreek Resort for a holiday meal. Santa also used to come visit the Titusville Country Club for a Sunday brunch.
However, over the years those events ended, leaving a gap for a holiday-themed meal with Santa. That gap (and Santa’s belly) will be filled this year, as Santa comes to The Titusville Mill Venue on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature Santa and food from Magic Bus Catering, run by Joe Thompson.
Thompson said he remembers when his family used to go out to the country club to eat and be with Santa, and he has missed that.
“I wanted families to go and enjoy a holiday-themed meal, and get the kids out and get everyone in the Christmas spirit,” said Thompson. “I want to give the community as much holiday cheer as possible.”
This is a family event, and Thompson hopes that everyone will want to come out, have fun and have some good food.
“I want to see moms and dads, grandparents, the aunts and uncles and of course all of the kidos,” said Thompson.
For the kids, of all ages, Santa will be there to meet the community, and of course find out what they want for Christmas. “You can discuss with Santa all of what you are needing,” said Thompson.
While the bus won’t be there this Sunday, patrons can expect the same quality of food. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, fruits and pastries and a carving station with ham and beef on wick.
When asked if Saint Nick had any input on what is being served, Thompson said “I’ll leave that between me and Santa.”
Santa won’t be the only thing decked out in Christmas red and white, as The Mill Venue has been decorated for the occasion. The venue was formerly Reynold’s Rustic Events.
“It is cozy and gorgeous,” said Thompson. “It is stunningly beautiful and all dressed up for the holidays.” He also said that since the transition, Sunday might be the first time that the community has gathered down at that venue.
There is a cost to attend the event. The cost is different for adults and children under 12. The price does include complimentary juice, coffee, tea and for the adults, a Bloody Mary or Mimosa.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.