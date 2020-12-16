BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Bloomfield Township Supervisors passed Ordinance No. 2020-12-14-2, which allows a platform to provide cable service on Monday night.
The township had a meeting allowing for public comment at 7 p.m., which was held prior to the regularly scheduled township meeting.
The ordinance passed replaces a previous ordinance that was due to expire, and grants a “non-exclusive franchise” to Master Vision to provide cable service to the township.
According to Township Supervisor Andrew Mason, the ordinance is “as general as possible.” Mason wanted to assure township residents that the ordinance does not “lock us in” with Master Vision, and just allows cable providers a platform.
Bloomfield Township has had only one cable provider since 1989, even though the name and ownership of the company has changed. Originally Bloomfield made a deal with what was known as Phoenix Cable.
Mason said that Bloomfield Township does not have a local cable channel and that not everyone in the township is eligible to receive Master Vision’s services.
In other business, Bloomfield Township passed a resolution to keep taxes at the same level. With the passing of the resolution, Bloomfield Township will not have changed their tax rate this decade.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.