THS student allegedly makes shooting threat

The Titusville Area School District entered a safety lockdown on Thursday after the discovery of an alleged shooting threat made on social media. However, Titusville Police located the Titusville High School student allegedly responsible for the threat and believe it was not credible.

According to TASD Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, the school was made aware of the threat around 8:05 to 8:10 a.m. on Thursday after a student reported it. The threat reportedly consisted of an image of a student holding a shotgun with the caption “I wouldn’t go to school today,” according to Titusville Police Department Patrolman Shane Slagle.

The Titusville High School, Early Childhood Learning Center, Main Street Elementary School and the Titusville Middle School were all placed on a safety hold, which kept students in their classrooms and restricted movement throughout the buildings. Meanwhile, Titusville Police were contacted and a safety check was performed on the interior and exterior of the high school.

According to Titusville Police Department Captain Glenn Ciccarelli, the student suspected of making the threat was not found on school grounds. The safety hold was lifted shortly before 10 a.m., and police gave an all-clear signal to the school district at 11:30 a.m. after the individual was located at an area away from the school.

No weapons were found on the student, and Slagle said it is believed the threat was not a legitimate one. Investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. The suspected student is not in custody, according to Ciccarelli.

