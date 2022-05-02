Over two different sessions, close to 120 Titusville area students and area tree and environmental experts got together on Friday in Scheide Park to celebrate Arbor Day and learn about their big leafy friends.
The events featured the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamations and a day of activities about trees.
“Our goal was basically for education as well as a fun field trip for the kids to enjoy some games,” said Janet Zehner, a member of the Shade Tree Commission who helped put on Friday’s event.
Once the kids got off the bus, it was time for some fun. Before breaking into groups, the students had the chance to listen to the official Arbor Day Proclamation from the City of Titusville.
For the past 35 years, Titusville has been a tree city by Tree City USA. The proclamation explains the ways that the trees help our communities, including how they reduce erosion, cut heating and cooling costs, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife among others.
“We wanted to involve children in caring for the beauty of our community with the planting of trees and plants,” said Zehner.
After hearing the proclamation, the students broke up into six different groups, and went to stations hosted by experts. The students had the opportunity to learn how to plant a tree and nurture it with Shade Tree Commission member Lynn Cressman; play climate change Jeopardy with the Titusville Eco Club; play recycling trivia with Brenda Schmidt of the Crawford County Solid Waste Authority; learn about how seeds work with former biology teacher Derek Rapp; learn about the life of a tree with Bureau of Forestry Forester Mark Lewis and learn about the parts of a tree with Service Forester Ty Ryen.
The Herald was able to tag along with a group of students who heard how trees and humans aren’t too different. The workshop, taught by Ryen, had students look at the parts of trees, and see how they compare to their own bodies.
“We have our legs to stabilize us, they have roots to do that,” he said. After that he said that if you see a tree canopy, their root base is three times that size.
He also explained the importance of keeping trees safe. Tree bark is like human skin. If a lawnmower rips off some bark it can be similar to a human getting a cut and infection can come in.
With the group of students was Lisa Schwartz, a facilitator at Hydetown Elementary School. Schwartz said when the school heard about the opportunity to come out and learn, they jumped at it.
“We are excited for the students to get out in the sunshine and talk about the resources we have here with tree experts in the area,” she said.
Part of the lesson that the students were able to learn is just how important trees are. For a community like Titusville, trees are a big part of what makes this community special.
“We have a nice community. Could you imagine if trees weren’t here,” said Zehner. “This community would have a completely different look, not mentioning all their other benefits.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
