For the Associated Charities, a non-profit organization located at 409 W. Central Avenue, while they stay busy year round, they have two major busy seasons, Christmas and back to school.
Last year the agency helped outfit 88 area kids with new outfits, personal hygiene products, new shoes, socks, backpacks, supplies, or as Cricket Wencil-Tracey, executive director of Associated Charities, said, “Everything they would need for when they go back to school.”
With one local organization not offering a back to school program this year, Associated Charities is hoping to expand their program, and are collecting donations at their Ladies’ Night Out fundraiser on Thursday night at the Titusville Iron Works.
The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8. Those interested in purchasing tickets, which includes the entry fee and appetizers, can buy them in advance at the Associated Charities. There will be live entertainment and 50/50 prizes.
This year, Associated Charities plans to help 108 children with their back to school needs. To help those kids, they have been, and still are, collecting new items for the kids to enjoy.
To give them an experience that other kids in school get every year, they set up the items like a store. The kids get to pick out five outfits, shoes, selecting things that they like.
“Everything is new. Other kids get new stuff when they go back to school,” said Wencil-Tracey. “We want our clients to get new things too and be excited to go back to school just like everyone else.”
Back to school, according to Wencil-Tracey, can be a difficult time for families in poverty. Many families in the area live day-to- day when it comes to finances. Back to school is a time where families need to have put money aside to afford the many purchases that kids need.
With the increase in prices for gas, groceries and general inflation, Wencil-Tracey said that a lot of area families “can’t afford to save money for back to school.”
With increased need in the area, there will also be less back to school help for families. According to Joan Gates, human services secretary for the Titusville Area Salvation Army, their organization does not have the funds to offer their back to school program. Last year the program helped 60 kids.
So far, out of the 60 kids that the Salvation Army helped, Associated Charities has only had three or four of their families reach out to for back to school assistance.
“I am afraid that those kids in August will find out that they can’t get that help, and we will see an influx of people,” said Wencil-Tracey.
While Associated Charities has a large collection of clothing, shoes and supplies at their building, it can run out quick with all that the kids get for the program. With a potential influx of kids needing assistance, Wencil-Tracey is hoping that the Ladies Night Out will help the organization gather more materials to help area kids.
For the event Thursday night, Wencil-Tracey said that the organization is not looking for revenue, “but looking for donations of supplies, clothing, personal hygiene products and shoes.”
They ask that those that attend either bring new items to donate, or shop and buy them at the event. Five local stores will setup at the Iron Works selling clothing and items for back to school. The hope is that those who attend, according to Wencil-Tracey, will “shop local, support small businesses and then donate those items.”
Another area organization, The United Way of the Titusville Region, is continuing their back to school program, where they collect and give away school supplies. Stacey Ross, the United Way’s executive director, said the organization is currently accepting donations any time.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.