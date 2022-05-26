PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — The Pleasantville Borough Council met Tuesday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting and discussed a borough- wide phone program and upcoming events. Borough Council President, Howie Crawford called the meeting into action, and the committee took questions and complaints from visitors.
After visitors issues were addressed, the committee discussed a Venango County Council of Governments meeting that took place last Thursday. The meeting included the topic of an increasing number of solar farms in the area. The committee recapped the main messages that meeting taught and flagged this rise of solar farms as something to keep an eye on, noting that they may have to pass an ordinance regarding the matter down the line.
Street sealcoating for the roads of Pleasantville was discussed, which will start on July 22 pending weather. The borough will pay $1.50 for each square foot of sealcoating as opposed to $3.40. Pleasantville and 25 other government entities have teamed up to essentially buy in bulk.
An issue regarding residents being charged $62.16 by Waste Management was then discussed. Residents who do not have contracts with Waste Management have been getting charged. Waste Management claims that this is in their contract. The Borough Committee stated that this was not true. Pleasantville’s contract with Waste Management is up in November.
The idea of bringing back mass borough phone calls to residents was discussed. Previously the Borough sent out 60-90 second calls to residents to inform them on upcoming events during COVID. The committee expressed their interests of bringing back this form of communication as it received good feedback.
The meeting closed out by discussing upcoming events in the borough of Pleasantville. Councilman Harvey Long confirmed that preparations for the Pleasantville Memorial Day Parade are set.
The parade’s return from a two-year hiatus will start at 11:30 at the Pleasantville Elementary School and end at Fairview Cemetery where there will be hot dogs and food at the pavilion.
The parade will kick off an eventful late May/early June for the town as community yard sales start the next weekend, followed by trash pickup the weekend after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.