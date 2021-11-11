The Titusville Area School District School Board held a regularly scheduled committee meeting where they discussed upcoming parent teacher conferences, potential accepting of auditors reports and work to the baseball fields.
While this was only a committee meeting, the board discussed matters to get acclimated before voting on those matters at the upcoming meeting on Monday.
Superintendent Stephanie Keebler announced that parent teacher conferences are approaching. The conferences are scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday at schools across the district.
Much like last year, the conferences will be virtual. The district saw record attendance last year when they also had virtual conferences, and is expecting good turnout.
At the upcoming meeting, Keebler said the principals at the different schools will present participation results. Keebler said the current set up for conferences is not where they wanted to be at this time, but they hope the parents will become partners in their students learning none the less.
“In an ideal situation we want to invite our parents to the building,” said Keebler. With the virus still among us, she said that just wasn’t possible.
“Our ultimate goal is to bring parents back, but also to provide convenience,” said Keebler, who also explained that attending virtually is better than a parent not attending at all.
At last month’s meeting, the school district’s auditor presented the board with their opinion. Business Manager Shawn Sampson delayed the acceptance of the reports for a month to allow board members to take a good look at the report.
Both the local and tax collectors’ audit reports are due to be voted on at Monday’s regular meeting.
Director of Building and Grounds Josh Atkins spoke in front of the board hoping to have work on the high school baseball field added to the schedule.
Atkins wants the outfields of Art Pearson field to have work done on it by DuraEdge, the company that completed work on the softball fields previously. DuraEdge will give Atkins more information, and he will present the project to the school board during the December meetings.
During the end of the meeting, there was talk about the playoff games hosted at Carter Field for both soccer and football games. School board member Jim Come said that he had heard many positive comments about the facility.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.