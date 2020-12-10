HYDETOWN — Residents of Hydetown will not see a hike in their taxes next year thanks to Monday’s action by borough council.
Hydetown Borough Council unanimously approved the 2021 budget that balances expenses and revenues at $74,700.
The borough expects to bring in approximately $35,000 in earned income tax revenue.
Road maintenance for 2021 is estimated at $16,704.59, which is allocated from liquid fuels funds.
The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department was allotted $10,000 in next year’s budget.
