By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
TOWNVILLE— The old site of the Townville institution Country Table, a restaurant famous for it’s salad bars and pies, has sat abandoned.
According to Townville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Sullivan, when the VFD went to look at using the site for a controlled burn, the building was in such bad shape that the ceiling was falling in.
The department burned the building Monday night for training. They couldn’t use the inside for training, as it was not structurally sound. The Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in the burn.
When Sullivan and his men get to a fire, their goal is to put it out. On Monday night, they were the ones who set the fire, and watched as the fire got going, an unusual experience.
“We usually go to put it out, not to watch it build up,” he said.
The department used the building as an opportunity for training. Usually when the firefighters are trained, it is from state-run classes that take them far away from Townville. The classes can sometimes run for as long as 16 hours.
When you train in your own backyard, there are some advantages.
“It’s the convenience, being so close to our fire hall,” said Sullivan.
In other larger areas, getting the water you need to fight the fire can be easy. It may be in a hydrant. In rural areas, you have to bring the water from a distance, sometimes using ponds, rivers and streams.
The fire started at 6:30 p.m. The department started with a water curtain that sprayed water in a large fan to control the flames and keep them away from the trucks.
After that, they used the more focused deck gun to “knock the flames back” and keep the fire from getting too hot in certain areas. By 7:30, Sullivan said the fire was mostly finished.
It wasn’t the usual crew that was out fighting this fire, but new recruits. Trainees learned how to fight exterior fires, how to drive and position the trucks as best as possible, and had hose line training.
According to Sullivan, they were also able to see how smoke and fires work. “You can see how smoke finds any little crack to escape,” he said. “You get to see smoke just fill rooms and bank down.”
Another lesson the trainees got to learn was how even the most well prepared responses to fires, like a response to one you start yourself, can be unpredictable.
As the structure burned, they saw that it actually had a brick and block frame inside the walls, something they did not know before hand. If this was a real fire, and they needed to enter the home to potentially save victims, the frame could severely hamper their efforts.
This was the first local controlled burn that Sullivan could think of in a long time. He said that when someone wants to demolish a building, they often think that letting the fire department burn it might save them time and money.
However, due to the various forms, tests, and Department of Environmental Protection hoops to jump through, they almost never follow through.
“There are asbestos and air quality tests. It’s a long process,” Sullivan said.
The new owners of the land on Highway 77 were different from most. The owners followed through with the various steps needed, and last night, finally saw the process through.
After the flames had subsided and the ashes had been cleaned up, Sullivan said he was happy that the building was able to be burned, and not just torn down.
As the restaurant had given many people in the area lots of happy memories, it went out with a bang.
“It was not fit for use,” Sullivan said, “Instead we were able to put in training time and give it a good sendoff.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
