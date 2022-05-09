Titusville High School held its annual Career Day on Thursday, giving students a chance to see what life could be like after they leave the classroom.
The schedule, which was different for every student, included a college and career fair, more than 40 area professionals who presented to students what their jobs are like and some fun career-related games to ensure everyone had a good time.
“When we first made this event, the idea was to show the kids what comes after high school,” said Bridget O’Neill, school counselor.
On average, 40% of Titusville High School graduates go on to two and four-year colleges, while 60% either enter the military or the workforce. When the counselors try and plan Career Day, the goal is to give all students a chance to learn about different pathways they can take once they graduate.
To help show them all the different options they have after school, students participated in a variety of activities. The largest gathering of students and professionals took place at the college and career fair for 10th and 11th grade students.
In one big room there were tables set up where students could ask questions to representatives from four-year colleges, two-year schools different branches of the military and local businesses in fields such as banking, healthcare, and manufacturing among others.
During the day different groups of students got to hear from professionals about what it is like in the “real world.” The speakers represented all different career paths, trying to have students open their minds to all the different career choices they could have.
The professionals also appeared outside the classroom. Some students were able to hear from emergency services professionals from the Titusville Fire Department and Emergycare.
The Titusville Community Development Agencies also took a group of students on a little field trip to the Opportunity Park to see all the businesses that are there.
“Some kids have the mindset that there are no good jobs in Titusville,” said Counselor Tammy McHenry. “We wanted to show them that yes, there are good jobs here.”
To help break up a day of serious activities, there was also some time for some career-based fun. One of the activities was a career-related game of Jeopardy, while other students had the chance to work together doing escape room style games.
“When people lecture all day, some of the kids get tired,” said McHenry.
When leaving the halls of high school, a common gripe among students all across the country is how they can be ill-prepared for adult life, lacking practical life skills.
To help combat that, some professionals also helped teach students some useful skills. Employees from area banks gave students advice on renting an apartment, credit, finance and how to buy your first house and car.
“They gave some advice about how to be smart with finances,” said McHenry.
The day also featured panels. For the older students, panels included local employers telling students what they look for when hiring employees.
For the younger students, officials from four -year colleges, technical schools, military branches and local employers showed all the pathways that are out there.
“The activities for the underclassmen were broad, while the activities for the seniors were more focused on life after high school,” said McHenry.
