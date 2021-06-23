The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors voted to accept the final 2021-22 budget at their regular meeting Monday night.
The budget, which includes an increase in the real estate tax levies, received approval from all board members except Carol Shaffer.
Typical for July, the board also cancelled the July meetings and scheduled a special meeting to take its place.
After months of deliberation, the school board passed the final budget for the 2021-22 school year.
As explained previously by Business Manager Shawn Sampson, “Due to flat state and local revenue, the district is projecting a $1.6 million deficit.”
The tax increase will net the district an additional $400,000. The rest of the deficit will be paid for in federal COVID-19 funds.
For taxpayers, this coming year’s real estate tax levies are as follows: Crawford County at 43.71 mills, an increase of 1.53; Venango County at 19.22 mills, an increase of 0.69; Warren County at 56.20 Mills, an increase of 3.13.
According to Sampson, for districts in multiple counties, the district must use market value numbers from the State Tax Equalization Board to rebalance millage.
Apart from setting tax levels, the district did approve the total 2021-2022 General Fund Budget. The budget is for the amount of $38,249,605.
To help address future budget concerns and to elevate the district, the school board unanimously approved Resolution #3, an approval of the “Level Up” resolution.
The resolution urges the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pass House Bill 1167, which would increase the investment in the Commonwealth’s most underfunded school districts. This would be a supplement to the state budget.
The budget received approval from all board members except Carol Shaffer. After the meeting, Shaffer spoke to The Herald about her opposition to not only the budget, but numerous other resolutions that concerned district finances.
Shaffer said she did not vote for the budget because she doesn’t “want them to raise taxes.”
Shaffer continued saying that residents in the district “are in a time of financial difficulties” and she could not vote for a measure that would take more money out of their pockets.
Shaffer was the lone vote against the budget, the increase in real estate taxes, the renewal of per capita taxes, the renewal of ACT 511 taxes and the renewal of local services tax.
Shaffer was also the lone board member to vote against Resolution #13, the approval of the renewal agreement with Kelly Services.
Shaffer said that she had heard from two individuals who had reached out to be custodial substitutes and had not heard back from the company. She said she was frustrated and aggravated that the company had not reached out for a position that the district did not have much of.
“Kelly Services, in my book, is not doing there jobs,” said Shaffer.
The board approved a change to its summer meetings. The next Titusville Area School District Board of School Director’s meeting will be a special session at 6 p.m. on July 19. The special session will act as both a committee and regular meeting for the board.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
