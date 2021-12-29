By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones — when it comes to Rock and Roll music, Britain has always been where stars are made.
One local musician, known across the county — and The Pond — as Mason Levi, or better known in Titusville as Mason Gustafson, hopes to make a name for himself as he launches his solo career with a tour in England.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mason decided it was time to come home. Originally from Titusville, a 2016 THS grad, Mason left town with the dream of becoming a musician.
Over his five-year career, his band, “A Summer High,” has played all over the U.S., and has twice gone overseas to play in Europe. The band has played on the Warped Tour, and was the opener for The Plain White Tees.
They have played for sold out club shows abroad, busked in more than 13 countries, and used music to take them all over the world. The band’s cover of the Sugar Babe’s song, “About You Now,” has close to one million plays.
While home in Titusville, waiting for venues to open up for live performances, Mason had an idea. For the first time, he wanted to make his own path.
“During COVID I decided it was finally time to go ahead and attempt to go solo,” he said.
During his time in the Oil Region, he wrote five songs and then headed to New Jersey to record. The first of those songs, “Cabin Fever,” is now live for streaming on Spotify.
“The timing is perfect, touring on that first song back,” he said. “The stars aligned.”
Over the years being in the music scene, Mason met and become friends with a musician visiting from the UK — Bronnie. The two met on the Warped Tour in 2016 and became fast friends.
Bronnie is the reason that Mason and A Summer High first crossed the pond to play in England, when she invited them to open for her club tour. Mason has been to Europe three times with Bronnie, in 2018, 2019 and now in 2021.
Bronnie is someone that has meant a lot to Mason over the years. He calls her a good friend, and someone who has helped him advance his music career.
“She was the first person I sent my mixes to after recording,” he said.
Once Bronnie heard the music, she said that this is something her fans need to hear, and offered him the opening spot on her January tour. Mason will also be playing bass for her band.
When it comes to playing in England, Mason said that the crowds just can’t be compared. He explained that in the U.S., there are three regions, which all have different feels.
On the East Coast, Mason said there are more small and dark venues, that give 90’s punk vibes. The Midwest has more serious crowds, and the West Coast is where he plays in front of friends, something he always loves. England, however, is a different beast.
“They just love music,” he said. “Everybody sings every word of every song.” He also said the crowds are packed, double the size of what he plays in front of in the states.
While his shows in England will be the first time that fans get to hear Mason sing his own music in a solo setting, it won’t be his first solo performance.
Before leaving for the trip, Mason played a show at the Titusville Iron Works.
“It is definitely a completely different experience,” he said about playing solo instead of with a band. “It is different in the sense that I am used to forming chemistry with the other musicians on stage. But going solo you have to take more of a step out, because it is just you there.”
His performance at The Iron Works, and his time spent working there is something that Mason wouldn’t trade, even if it meant he wasn’t traveling playing music.
Once he graduated from Titusville High School, like many rebellious teens, he wanted to get away from where he was from. Mason said he never really felt the support of Titusville, but that he also never connected with the town once he left.
“I never really felt their support,” said Mason. “But I also never shared what I did with the town.”
If you had asked Mason where he was from before his most recent time in town, he would have said Pittsburgh. With his solo career, he wants to re-establish those roots, and show the world he is proud to come from Titusville. The picture for Cabin Fever was taken not far from Oil Creek State Park.
He hopes that Cabin Fever will help change the narrative.
“I felt that this is the perfect song to establish Titusville as his home town. He said the song has a “more mature sound,” one that he thinks area residents will like.
When asked where he is from, Mason said he will now proudly say Titusville, even if it means describing it as south of Erie and North of Pittsburgh.
In the music world, according to Mason, it can seem like everyone is from New York or Los Angelas.
Mason described Bronnie as someone who did things the right way, and “grinded” growing her music using grassroots.
“The career she has built, that is what I am trying to do myself,” he said. Mason thinks that his solo career too can be built the right way, and use the support of Titusville to help him reach his goals.
“No one in the music world is from a small town, and the world needs that,” he said.
His music can be found on Spotify under Mason Levi. A Summer High’s music can also be found on Spotify.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
