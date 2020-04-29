Titusville High School Band Director Scott Boyer and Titusville Middle School Band Director Patrick Vetter were among a group of band directors from western Pennsylvania who took part in creating a video performance of “Africa” by Toto. Each member of the consortium recorded their part individually and each part was compiled into the video.
THS Band Director takes part in YouTube music video
- The Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.