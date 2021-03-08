The Herald
Drake Well Museum and Park will celebrate the Commonwealth’s 340th birthday with a special virtual presentation on Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m.
During the “Virtual Collections Showcase,” several museums along Pennsylvania’s Trails of History will join Drake Well Museum to discuss objects from their collections that relate to the aptly-chosen theme of “birthdays and other celebrations.”
Then the audience will vote on their favorite artifact, or the one they think best exemplifies the theme.
As part of the event, Drake Well Museum Educator Sarah Goodman, will be sharing the Drake family Bible, as well as correspondence between Col. Edwin Drake and his wife Laura.
“Pennsylvania and Edwin Drake both share March birthdays,” explained Goodman, “so March is always a really special time for us at the museum. 2021 marks the 202nd birthday of Colonel Drake and I am proud to share a family treasure that became such an important part of oil history.”
Charter Day, officially March 7, honors the day Pennsylvania was created, when England’s King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in 1681.
Once each year, the Pennsylvania State Archives exhibits the original document for a limited time.
This year, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) will celebrate the commonwealth’s 340th birthday on Charter Day with a virtual display of William Penn’s original 1681 charter. The 340-year-old Charter is written on parchment using iron gall ink.
The State Archives preserves the document in high-security. During Charter Week, beginning Sunday, March 7, and continuing through Friday, March 12, virtual visitors to the Charter Day 2021 landing page will be able to view the charter and find out more about how the Charter ended up at PHMC and how it is cared for.
In addition, virtual visitors can “tour” the Violet Oakley murals of William Penn, Pennsylvania’s founder, featured in the Governor’s Reception Room at the Capitol, explore colonial-era documents or “virtually” page through more than 45 years of Pennsylvania Heritage magazine for articles exploring all aspects of Pennsylvania’s 340-year history and much more.
To register for the “Virtual Collections Showcase” and learn about other upcoming events, visit phmc.pa.gov/Pages/Events-Calendar-.aspx.
