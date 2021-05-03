The Herald
Meadville — The Crawford County Election Board has begun to mail absentee and mail-in ballots for the 2021 Primary Election.
For those who wish to request an absentee or mail-in ballot, you have until May 11 at 5 p.m. for your application to be received in the Election and Voter Services Office at the Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Registered Democrats and Republicans will have the opportunity to choose their Party’s nominations for various offices, as well as respond to four ballot questions. All other registered voters will have the opportunity to respond to the four ballot questions only.
Voters should return ballots as soon as possible. Ballots can be turned in in-person to the Election and Voter Services Office during normal Courthouse hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 18.
A voter may only hand deliver their own ballots. If you return your voted ballots by the U.S. Postal Service, be aware that the additional required ballot page containing the four questions may cause the weight of the envelope to exceed one ounce, therefore additional postage may be required.
