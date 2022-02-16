The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors heard more detail about cyber security and talked about snow days and the upcoming year’s schedule at their regularly scheduled committee meeting Monday night.
Before the regular meeting started, the school board had a special meeting to discuss an agreement with the teachers union and student discipline.
Over the past few school board meetings, the topic of cyber security has come up for discussion. The district is looking to get ahead of the curve and bolster their defenses in an ever-changing learning landscape that has put more importance on technology.
At Monday’s meeting the school board heard from Director of Technology Kevin Roberts, who presented a potential Assessment Agreement with Resolute Guard.
Roberts explained that the discussion about new protections for cyber security came when the he and Finance Director Shawn Sampson went through the process of renewing the district’s cyber insurance.
He said that when they started that process, they quickly learned that insurance companies are now shifting their requirements.
“They are now requiring more stringent configurations and policies,” said Roberts. To know what improvements you need to make, it is important to know where you stand. Roberts said that a good way to know where you stand is to get a cyber security assessment.
The agreement with ResoluteGuard would see a cyber security continuous improvement platform for the district, a more advanced assessment.
According to Roberts, it is essentially a 90-day cycle where the district network would be scanned. While being scanned, ResoluteGuard would gather data and put together a report to give to the district to show their system’s weaknesses.
“It would show us machines that are not compliant with software updates and patches, user accounts that have not changed passwords in a certain amount of time and things along those lines,” said Roberts.
Once the report is received by the district, ResoluteGuard would then give the district time to make improvements and eliminate identified weaknesses, and then start the process over again.
According to Roberts, getting something in place for additional cyber security is more important as technology infiltrates the classroom more and more.
“The school district has a lot of data to protect. That is why we take cyber security so seriously,” he said. “The pandemic has forced a shift in K-12 learning where most of the curriculum is online and it is necessary for our students to use technology.”
Just in January, a cyber attack left 5,000 schools and universities across the country without websites after a hacker had used a ransomware attack on a popular webhosting site. According to K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, there were 408 publicly disclosed cyberattacks on K-12 schools and school districts in 2020, an 18% increase from the year before. 2021 data is not yet available.
ResoluteGuard would also use their expertise and help the district get new cyber insurance with a cyber insurance action plan.
“They have worked with so many insurance companies. They have seen all the questions the insurance companies will ask and what they are looking for and will assist filling out all that paperwork,” Roberts said.
When it comes to cost, ResoluteGuard comes in way below what the district was expecting to pay for these services. ResoluteGuard is a company from New Jersey that is looking to get their foot in the door in Pennsylvania.
The company would be using Titusville as a pilot program, to show other entities in the state how they work. “They are looking to get their foot in the door in Pennsylvania,” said Roberts.
The contract would be $4,500 a year, with that number including activation costs that will subside. According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, that number is “a lot less” than other quotes they have received, which have been as high as $60,000.
“I think this is very worthwhile,” said School Board Director Kevin O’Neill.
The school board also heard from Keebler about the upcoming 2022-23 school year schedule and recent snow days.
Keebler told the board that the district recently had two snow days, on Feb. 3-4. She said the school days will be made up on April 14 and 19.
Keebler told the board that she chose to have the days made up so that kids could get as much in-person learning as possible, instead of using flexible instruction days.
“I truly believe kids need to be in front of teachers, until we get back to some normalcy,” said Keebler. She also mentioned that with flexible learning days, where kids can learn virtually during days of bad weather, it requires all students in the district to have access to internet, which not every TASD students has access to.
In regard to next school year, Keebler said that for the most part, “the schedule is almost identical.” Keebler said the first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 30.
One of the few changes is that students next year will pickup an extra day of Christmas vacation so that Titusville is on the same page with the other schools that send students to the Venango Technology Center.
The next Titusville Area School District school board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22. This will be a regular meeting where the school board will vote on subjects presented at Monday’s committee meeting.
