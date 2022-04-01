What happens in Titusville, stays in T-Vegas.
The City has been looking for ways to revitalize the downtown for years. After trying family-friendly options, city officials decided to go all in, feeling that gambling and debauchery may be the best way to turn the city around.
City officials announced that they have formally applied to change the name of the City to T-Vegas. To reinforce their commitment to making Titusville the entertainment capital of northwestern Pennsylvania, the City will also be building a casino on Diamond Street, which will now be called Black Diamond Street.
With the pending name change, it has opened the door for casino giants to come and build in T-Vegas. Developers have been flocking to town to get plans for their casinos.
The thought is that Drake Mall will be demolished, and the new Black Diamond Street will act as a “T-Vegas strip.”
There are also plans for a riverboat casino to dock up on Oil Creek. Other planned casinos include the Black Golden Nugget, Queen City Grand and the Oil Region All-In.
“I can’t wait to visit all these great casinos,” said one man who wished not to be identified fearing retribution from his wife. “Now all the money I lose gambling won’t go to Erie or Pittsburgh, but back into this community.”
The City won’t be missing out on that gravy train, as there are currently plans to transform the planned green space on Diamond Street into a casino. If the City can get both county and state approval, there is a plan to use Community Development Block Grant funding to build this casino, called Drake’s Diamond.
After months of slow development and engineering studies, the City finally decided to take a gamble and build a casino on the spot where they had planned to put in a park.
Speaking to the impact that the City-run casino could have for residents, City Manager Neil Fratus said that he feels this will be a way to get Titusville back on the map.
“With the addition of all these casinos in town, we think it will bring people from all over to T-Vegas,” said Fratus. “This will be a great addition to the City.”
Personally, Fratus said he loves playing the quarter slot machines.
With repairs to the City Hall building needed, the City is hoping that some gambling might solve the issue.
“We are thinking of bringing in slot machines to City Hall,” said Fratus.
Before that can be done there needs to be some checking in with the laws concerning games of chance.
Fratus said he expects the machines, and the casino, to be a big hit. There are plans to expand the parking lot behind City Hall, and city officials are considering tearing down Main Street Elementary school to make room for the vehicles.
Fratus said the City feels that with so many people coming to visit, it will be great for area businesses. Next to Drake’s Diamond is a row of local bars and restaurants.
“I think Missy’s is gonna get really busy,” said Fratus.
Owner of Missy’s, Missy Wescoat, told The Herald that her diner will be changing to 24/7 hours to accommodate the hungry gamblers at all hours.
City Hall won’t be the only place in the City due for a change. City Council has been looking for more residents to attend council meetings.
They have tried in the past to increase attendance by making meetings more transparent and even holding them in various locations, but now they want to fit in with the new direction the City is headed in.
Mayor Jon Crouch was happy to announce that if there are any split votes on city issues, council will now let the cards decide. If there is ever a split vote, or council just cannot decide on a matter, they will play Blackjack.
Crouch will be the dealer, and the other members of council will duke it out on the table to decide if taxes are raised or if a certain project should be funded.
With the influx of casinos, gambling is not the only activity coming to town. Titusville is already known for its live music scene.
Monday Concerts in the Park will now feature acts like Cirque Du Soleil and Celine Dion.
The new Parkside Casino will also have an auditorium for concerts. Nathaniel Licht told The Herald that the new owners of the building have booked him to headline the show, with Wayne Newton opening.
With the new influx of business and tourists coming to town, the City should be excited at the prospects of being a gambling town.
With so many potentially rowdy visitors coming to town, Fratus said the City might be hiring some new employees. He said there may be a need for more police officers in the City.
With all the revenue coming in from the new business, Fratus said that shouldn’t be a problem.
“We are all excited to offer this to the community,” said Fratus. “Although I hope readers of The Herald by now realize this is something that might never actually happen.”
That doesn’t mean we can’t still embrace the popular T-Vegas name and dream a little.
Dvorkin would prefer not to be contacted regarding the authenticity of this story.
