A full room of nearly 30 students were present for the first ever Titusville Junior Council Student Input Committee meeting on Tuesday.
The input committee, organized by junior council members Gavin Griffin and Kat Henderson, had a larger turnout than City Council usually sees. They were aided by those who would rather talk about the issues of the City than go to study hall.
The group will meet every other Monday, with meetings taking place the day before Titusville City Council meets. The goal is to discuss topics from a youth perspective, and then bring the results of the discussions to council.
With that goal in mind, Griffin and fellow junior council member Kat Henderson knew they needed more opinions than just their own.
“Kat and I feel that the ‘youth perspective’ is more than her and I, and so the thought is that we should include anyone who is willing to join in on the discussions,” said Griffin.
When you get a room full of high school students, ideas will be thrown out. Some ideas were more helpful than others, but practically every idea is something you won’t hear at the regular council meeting Tuesday night.
Griffin spoke with The Herald after the meeting, and said that he was happy with the “very lively discussion.” Griffin said an advantage of holding the meeting at school, and having the discussion be just between students, allowed for the students to speak their minds.
“Doing it at school allowed for everyone to speak freely, knowing that they are amongst their peers,” said Griffin.
The meeting started with Griffin passing out handouts with pictures of renderings of what Titusville’s Diamond Street green space could look like. Griffin explained that currently engineers are working on designs, and opened up discussion with a simple question, “What kind of things do you want to see?”
The opinions and observations started small, with the students really settling into the conversation. The students seemed to like having a large tree for the holidays in the center of the park, but want it to be a real tree. They liked the benches, trashcans, and emphasized that they want the space to be “more than just a patch of grass.”
With the rapid fire suggestions coming from the students, it was difficult to make out who said what, but whenever something was discussed, the students seemed to be on the same page about what they want.
The most discussed topic of the day was public art. All the students who spoke said that they like the fact that the park will be covered in murals, and want a voice in choosing what type of murals go up in the public space. The students were not thrilled with the mural ideas that had been chosen for the renders, and had some ideas that City Council will not hear when they meet.
Currently, there is an idea to have a mural with famous people of Titusville’s past, and another mural that shows the Colonel Drake Hotel. The students were not thrilled about either.
“Do not put a picture of a building on a building,” said one student. Another followed saying that what was on the renderings were “boring.”
The students said that too much of what happens in Titusville today is focused on the past.
“Not everything in Titusville is oil,” said a student.
They seemed to agree that only one mural be used to remember the past, and that the other mural should focus on something different.
“I think one old and one new would be a good combination,” a student said.
The students all seemed to agree that whatever goes up on the walls of the park needs to be more exciting, and definitely needs to be colorful. The students also want a way to help create the mural, even if just a small portion. One student suggested that every kid be given a brick to decorate, which was quickly shut down by his peers.
Besides the public art, the students also discussed what they hope to use the new space for. Titusville students have been known to frequent The Merc, and they said that having a space to eat food and hang out in town would be nice.
One student suggested replacing the benches in the renders for picnic tables, and adding some sort of rain protection. They also said non smoking signs and dog waste bag dispensers could be nice additions too.
Throughout the meeting, the students struggled with what to call the place they were making suggestions for. The meeting ended with potential names for the park being thrown out.
Some names were Diamond Street Park, CVS Square and Fortnite’s Pleasant Park. The students though seemed to like Griffin Square the best, but Griffin himself said it was “a little too soon” for the junior councilman to have a park named after him.
Griffin was joined during the meeting by fellow junior council member Kat Henderson. Henderson told The Herald after the meeting that she was shocked to see so many students show up and participate.
Both Griffin and Henderson felt that the support they had at the meeting is indicitave of how much their generation cares about the issues that Titusville faces.
“I was pleasantly surprised at how many people came, and how many faces I saw that I wouldn’t have thought would be interested in city government,” she said.
They both were happy to get input from their fellow students, and said they plan on taking points from the discussion to council. With an issue like a park, they feel that it is important to hear the views of those who will use it for decades to come.
“The young people are our future, and this park will long outlive council,” said Griffin.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
