WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Center for Family Services announced Crawford County’s participation in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Crawford County was awarded up to $5.5 million to provide assistance.
The purpose of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is to provide financial assistance to eligible households to pay rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears and other related housing expenses incurred due to COVID-19, either directly or indirectly.
Counties participating in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are required to identify local needs, develop goals, create strategies and identify and track outcomes that support the implementation of quality, cost effective and efficient services.
Crawford County Human Services has a broad-based planning committee. The planning group’s advice and guidance is often relied upon throughout the year to gather input and launch new initiatives.
The Planning committee is made up of many entities in the community including providers, stakeholders and individuals that represent various levels and types of support. Upon learning of the grant, The County Human Services office representatives reached out to all the members of the planning team to solicit input and specifically contacted agencies in the county that are working directly with individuals and families directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19. Outreach was also made to landlords for their input.
Crawford County is home to 86,159 people. Prior to the pandemic only 23% of 36,050 households earned more than the federal poverty level and even less of them met the basic cost of living for the county. When the households living below the federal poverty level are added, the figure climbs to 38% of the county’s households struggling to survive. With one out of every four individuals struggling to meet their basic needs, even prior to the pandemic, services are essential to assure at least the most basic needs are met. While these numbers are startling these numbers reflect the county prior to the impacts of COVID-19.
Center for Family Services Executive Director Jason Nesbitt said, “A home is the base for which a family can grow and thrive, it is key to our health and wellbeing. This funding will help folks get caught back up prior to the lifting of the eviction moratorium so they can remain in their homes”.
“A home should be a person’s safe haven, a place to retreat from the outside world and it is imperative we provide a safety net to assure these needs continue to be met”, Nesbitt said.
Crawford County is partnering with the Center for Family Services to administer and deliver the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) grant.
