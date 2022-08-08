Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair.
One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
The post about the Titusville home has been liked more than 47,114 times. Within hours, offers were coming in for the home faster than the realtor selling the home had ever seen.
@Cheapoldhomes is an Instagram account run by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstien. Their account became so popular it attracted the attention of Home and Garden Television (HGTV).
The first season of the show, which tours some of the homes featured on their Instagram page, premiered in August of 2021.
The Finkelstien’s, according to their website, started their page because “We were enchanted with the untapped beauty that is hidden in so many pockets of this country.” They want to bring attention to homes that have been forgotten.
For the 603 W. Walnut St. home, the attention is almost overwhelming. Realtor Stephanie Sellen, of EXP Realty, LLC., who is listing the home, said that since the home was posted on the Instagram account, she has received more than 200 calls.
“In two hours of it being posted, all hell broke loose,” said Sellen, who spoke with The Herald on Friday. “I even got a call from Australia.”
The home was posted on the page on Wednesday.
The phone calls were not just about inquiring about the home, as many callers had serious interest.
Sellen, who has been in the real estate business for five years, says she has had some properties receive multiple offers in a four to five day period.
In just two days she has received more than 15 offers on the property.
Sellen is hoping that one of the offers will soon be accepted, because the amount of calls she has been receiving has been exhausting.
Once an offer is pending, the page will update their posts. Until then, the phone calls will just keep on coming.
“I have had to empty out my voicemail three times since Wednesday,” she said.
Titusville is no stranger to the @Cheapoldhomes account. The Herald was able to find four other homes listed on the account.
None have received the type of attention that has come to the W. Walnut Street home, as no other Titusville home on the account has received more than 17,000 likes.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.