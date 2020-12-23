“Look here, Santa is gonna flex for this one,” Santa Claus said as he posed for a photo on Wednesday evening in Titusville.
Santa, a famous toy maker and deliverer from the North Pole, flew into town on Wednesday to visit one of his favorite houses, the home of the Wakefields. The Wakefield family — Jeremy, Deanna and Madison — has been at the top of Santa’s nice list, and for good reason.
For the past five years, the family on Bank Street has integrated themselves into Titusville’s Christmas traditions with their light shows. While the Wakefield household is used to Christmas lights synced to FM transmitters and giant inflatable snowmen, this year was the first time that the “Big Guy,” or Kriss Kringle to some, came to Bank Street to meet some of his biggest fans.
When asked how the Wakefield family was able to swing a visit from Santa just two days before Christmas, Jeremy revealed a secret. “I talk to Santa every day,” he said. “I’m one of his helpers.”
As 2020 has forced many local residents to abandon family traditions to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the Wakefield’s felt some extra pressure to wow the neighborhood.
As the holiday season approached, the Wakefield’s themselves had some extra free time to transform their house into a more southern North Pole and decided to take advantage. The extra time to decorate was appreciated as this year the family noted more friends pestering them about their light show. “We had people asking for it way before Thanksgiving,” said Deanna.
Other members of the family weren’t as happy with the extra time spent decorating. “I don’t like helping outside,” said Madison. “It’s just too cold.”
The family explained that while the pandemic has changed so many routines, they wanted kids of the community to experience some normalcy.
While the Wakefield’s consider the annual transformation of their home to be a family tradition, they were surprised to hear that other families consider visiting their household their own family traditions.
They also knew that such a tough year deserves some bright spots. “We always love Christmas, but this year we love it a little more,” said Jeremy.
To show that “little more,” the Wakefield’s were happy to welcome Santa to the property. They have always wanted to host St. Nicholas, and this year gave them the time they needed.
“We were always too busy,” said Deanna. Now that they put the time in to create the necessary reindeer runway and stockpile of cookies, the Wakefield’s hope that Santa might make coming to Bank Street a new tradition.
One of the children who came to see Santa, Leon Reedy, said the lights were “really cool,” and gave an enthusiastic “Yeah” when asked if they were the best lights in town.
Looking to the future, the Wakefield’s are always looking to expand. While their front lawn may be at decoration capacity, there is some open space next to their house.
The family explained that both of their neighbors told them they want the lights to expand to their yards too. Even with just the one yard full of lights, the Wakefield’s are sure a special someone can see their displays. “Santa can see them all the way at the North Pole,” said Madison.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
