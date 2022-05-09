Although the sun wasn’t shining, the smiles and sparkling dresses from the sophomores, juniors and seniors who attended the 2022 Titusville High School Prom on Friday were enough to light up the room.
More than 230 students traded their book bags for dresses and tuxedos as they danced the night away. The crowning moment was when seniors Brady Foy and Laina Wolfkiel were announced as king and queen.
Due to the weather, instead of processing into the main entrance of the high school, the students took the stage as they were announced in the auditorium.
“How awesome was this to have a packed auditorium,” said Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler. “Even with the yucky weather, it was a great day to celebrate our kids.”
After processing in, the students headed to the gymnasium, or ‘enchanted forest’ where they danced until the break of dawn — what was really 11 p.m. when the prom ended. The forest was even equipped with a makeshift creek with a bridge for students to cross over and enter the magical world to have a one-of-a-kind night.
The prom was hosted by the junior class. Junior Class Advisor Hannah Moore, said the theme was voted on by the junior class, who wanted to give their seniors a great night.
“The juniors chose the theme of the enchanted forest to create a magical event to send off the seniors,” she said.
With a DJ playing music, the students got the chance to take off their high heels and jackets and hit the dance floor. After busting some moves and enjoying a night under the lights, it was finally time for the moment everyone was waiting for, the crowning of the prom king and queen.
This year’s candidates for queen were Alexa Drake, Sarah Cole, Olyvia Van Cise, Madelynne Reed and Laina Wolfkiel. The potential kings were Luke Nicholson, Garrett Knapp, Lodge Nosko, Brady Foy and Antonio Malave.
Before the names were called, Moore asked that the students turn on their phone flashlights, and the parents of the prom court were brought into the room. The students erupted into cheering as Laina Wolfkiel and Brady Foy were announced as queen and king.
The Herald was able to steal the royalty away after they were crowned, and after they had the chance to take pictures with their families.
Wolfkiel, a senior, and member of the art club, said that she was happy to win, but even happier to share this experience with the other girls on the court.
“This was a great opportunity to be on court with these girls. It was amazing to have my friends by my side as I went through this. When you become a senior everyone wishes to have the opportunity to be the prom queen, and I am happy that it happened to be me,” she said.
Wolfkiel also wanted to thank her parents for being supportive, and the Titusville High School staff for “being able to put on another great dance like this.”
Foy, also a senior, who isn’t in any clubs or sports but likes to hunt and fish, said that being crowned king was the perfect ending to a great night.
“Really I was just glad to have been on prom court with friends I have known since middle school,” said Foy. Being crowned king was also a moment of validation for the king, who was sporting quite the hairstyle. “Well I guess this means everyone liked my mullet,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
