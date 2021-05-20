By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
With 67 of 68 of Crawford County precincts reporting unofficial results in Tuesday’s Primary Election, the race for Crawford County Clerk of Courts appears to be in favor of the incumbent.
As of press deadline, Patricia Wetherbee had 4,830 votes as compared to 3,387 for Roan Hunter.
Incumbent Patricia Wetherbee was challenged by political newcomer Roan Hunter.
Wetherbee started in the Clerk of Courts Office in 1981. She was first elected Clerk of Courts in 2001. She sought re-election based on her experience and dedication to serve the county, as stated in her announcement in her bid for re-election.
Hunter, 18, is a senior at Meadville Area Senior High School. In his announcement of his candidacy, he wrote that he “decided to run because his fresh eyes can open up more efficient ways to conduct office proceedings.”
Canvassing of absentee, mail-in and precinct-voted ballots took place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Canvassing of all ballots will continue, if needed, daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tabulating will begin on Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. and will continue, as needed, daily from 9 to 4 until completed.
