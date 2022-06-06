For parents who might be struggling to afford child care, a local program, Pre K Counts, might be able to help. The program, which operates out of the Early Childhood Learning Center, provides free preschool for three and four-year-olds, five days a week. After receiving expansion money, the program now has 40 more open slots for the 2022-23 school year.
“It amazes me that people don’t know we are here and that our program is free,” said Carole Wurster, Lead Teacher for the Titusville Pre K Counts program.
Pre K Counts started in 2007, and since then has offered free Pre K for kids. Pre K Counts, according to Wurster, is frequently confused with the Head Start program, but there are key differences.
The Head Start programs had income cutoffs that left many families stranded. Wurster said there were lots of families that were stranded in no man’s land.
“Pre K Counts was made to catch working families that had too high of an income for Head Start, but were still struggling with childcare,” she said.
Pre K Counts income guidelines are $40,770 for a family of one, $54,930 for a family of two, $69,090 for a family of three, $83,250 for a family of four, $97,410 for a family of five, $111,570 for a family of six, $125,730 for a family of seven and $139,890 for a family of eight.
Pre K Counts offers 3.5 hour programs for three-year-olds, and a program that works in collaboration with the ECLC K4 program that allows the kids to stay in school all day. Kids also get free meals, and free transportation as long as they qualify. Students that live too close to the school are not eligible.
The program teaches a social emotional curriculum, technology in the classroom, and kindergarten readiness skills. The classes also have services for children with special needs, are taught by certified teachers with bachelors degrees in early childhood and are designated STARS 4.
“It’s a no-brainer. Parents don’t have to pay for child care and the kids get a full day of developing academic and social skills that are needed for kindergarten,” said Wurster.
While in Pre K Counts, students get to learn the same concepts they need to succeed as they move forward in their schooling. Wurster said the students learn letters, counting, shapes and everything kids that age need to develop.
Pre K Counts operates in the same building as the ECLC, and collaborates with programing, but is not managed by the Titusville Area School District. Stephanie Beck, ECLC principal, said that while the two entities are separate, they operate in harmony to provide great experiences for kids.
“Pre K Counts offers students another opportunity to build on what they learn in our K4 classes,” said Beck. “With our K4 programs being a short day, there is only so much time they have to learn. Pre K Counts expands on what we teach in K4 and gives them time to put their learning into action.”
Those interested in the program for the upcoming school year are asked to contact the ECLC at (814) 827-2715 Ext. 7.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
