A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge.
The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
The crash occurred at 9:16 p.m. Saturday night, when Smith traveled down the 400 block of South Perry Street in a black 2018 Can-Am Side-By-Side before crashing into conrcrete barriers blocking the bridge.
The bridge had been closed since 2017, and according to previous Herald reporting, was originally scheduled to be demolished in 2019. The vehicle struck the barriers and was found by Titusville police officers on top of the barriers. Smith was not wearing a safety harness or apparatus.
The Titusville Fire Department performed life saving measures at the scene. When when they arrived, Smith had no pulse, according to Fire Chief Joe Lamey. She was taken in an ambulance to the Titusville Area Hospital.
Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, told The Herald that thecounty coroner, Scott T. Schell, had ruled that the cause of death was accidental, and from “multiple blunt force trauma.” The coroner is currently awaiting results from a toxicology report.
According to Officer Adam Hamilton, of the TPD, who responded to the scene, there were no visible skid marks near the scene of the crash. Hamilton said that there were no visible signs as to why she would have lost control of the vehicle.
LeGoullon said that at this time, “there is an open investigation into determining the cause of this accident.”
According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, received Monday afternoon, work is expected to start next week on the bridge’s demolition.
