Just as those have done all across the world since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, members of the Titusville community came together Monday afternoon to pray for Ukraine.
Dozens gathered at the First Presbyterian Church from 5 to 7 p.m. to take part in the non-denominational “come and go” prayer vigil, where anyone could come and pray, with a guiding prayer vigil packet available. The event was organized not only by First Presbyterian Church and Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, but also by Titusville First United Methodist Pastor Larry Reitz.
“We wanted to have an opportunity for the Christian community to gather across denominational lines to pray for Ukraine,” said Smith.
On Feb. 24, after weeks of build up, the world watched as President Vladimir Putin declared war and invaded neighboring Ukraine. In what is being called the largest land invasion in Europe since World War II in the 1940s, the world has witnessed one country violate the sovereignty of a Democratic country.
Since the onset of the war, millions of Ukrainians have had to flee the country. For those who were not able to flee, according to the United Nations News, more than 1,100 civilians have been killed, but even they have said that the figures “are likely to be a considerable underestimate of the true numbers.”
While countries around the world have responded with sanctions, while sending arms, many in the country have had to watch, with nothing for them to do.
“We feel just kind of powerless watching all of this,” said Steve Coleman, who attended Monday’s prayer vigil.
The Herald spoke with Pastor Smith before the vigil had kicked off, who said that he had many people in his congregation who felt like Coleman. Smith himself had been thinking about doing something for those in Ukraine, and recently was approached by members of a Bible study group. After they asked him if he was planning on doing something, he said, “I took that as a confirmation.”
With the idea of hosting a prayer vigil in Smith’s head, and with his congregation supporting him, the situation came to fruition on Wednesday. At the congregation’s Ash Wednesday Service, Smith spoke with Rev. Larry Reitz, who was at the service. While talking with Reitz, the two had an idea of bringing the Christian community in Titusville together, and pray for those who the war has touched.
“I think there is a lot of power when we get together in prayer,” said Smith.
The vigil started at 5 p.m. When those who wanted to pray came to the door of the sanctuary, they were greeted by a donation box, and a prayer vigil packet.
When Smith talked with the other pastors, to make everyone’s schedules work, and to reach the most people on a Monday afternoon, they decided to have a “come and go” vigil.
The packet was there to guide the worship, and included suggested topics for prayers like, “Pray for the leaders of the nations in Ukraine, Russia, USA, NATO, and the UN. May God direct them in their actions and decisions surrounding the war; consider naming and praying for the most vulnerable refugees fleeing the war, the orphans, the elderly, the sick and the wounded; and pray for the soldiers who are sent into harms way by their leaders.”
The packet also included praying Psalms, and gave a quick background and instructions. According to Smith, both Christians and Jews have “prayed the Psalm” for thousands of years. Smith said in the packet that praying the Psalms is “simple and powerful” something he felt was fitting for the circumstances.
With people feeling helpless, one way that the world has been helping is through financial donations. There was a donation box at the entrance to the prayer vigil, and Smith said all the funds raised will go to Ukraine.
He said that some charitable organizations have high overhead and administrative fees, and that he is doing research to find the best route “that is the most trustworthy and with the least administrative costs.”
Among those in attendance at the prayer vigil were dozens of area residents some of who had connections with Ukraine, and others who just hate to see suffering.
One of the attendees was Steve Coleman, who said he did not really have anything connecting him to Ukraine, but had watched the war unfold through different media outlets. Coleman said that when he sees crises like this, he always prays that God will help bring an end to the evil and suffering.
“As a Christian I believe God is in control. It is troubling to daily see the impact of Evil. Praying seems the least I can do to support the people of Ukraine,” said Coleman.
Dick and Karen Skinner were also in attendance at the vigil, and said they were there because as the war goes on, “this war will affect all of us.” Karen said that recently her sister had texted her with a prayer request. A friend of her sister had said that someone in her family was in the process of adopting a child from Ukraine.
She had recently received news that the orphanage had been bombed, and that the kids were being kept locked in a basement while Russian troops pass by. She also has a great-niece whose fiance is currently in the armed forces, and is now stationed in Poland.
“There are many reasons for us to care, and we are hopeful that our prayer makes a difference,” said Karen.
The Skinners had heard about the event, and even though they are not members of First Presbyterian, came to pray to support Ukraine with their fellow Christians, just as Pastors Reitz and Smith had hoped.
The vigil was full of prayer, support and people coming together, which these circumstances call for.
“Crises and special seasons like Lent give us a reason to set aside the things that separate us and come together as a united people,” said Smith.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
