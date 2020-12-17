MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners talked bills and contract and subscription renewals during their last work session of the year Wednesday morning.
While the commissioners talked about contracts from across the county, several are of interest to Titusville residents.
The Human Services Department renewed contracts with both the Titusville Area Hospital and the Titusville YWCA.
The County Planning Commission also requested ratification of a cooperation agreement with the City of Titusville. Crawford County is looking to ratify an agreement with the City of Titusville to assist with their Small Business Assistance Program.
The program is made available through the Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG).
Crawford County is seeking a similar agreement with Vernon Township. Currently, the county can only help Titusville’s program in a limited fashion. The new agreement would allow them to help with grants year-round with a more expanded role.
In other business, the Crawford County Public Safety Board asked the commissioners to ratify funds to be used to create a Department of Public Safety backup site at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The requests include $3,495 for electrical upgrades, Command Post PSAP’s for $39,494,52 and $10,633 in materials to remodel the First Aid Building at the fairgrounds so it can be used as a backup site for the 911 center.
The Command Post PSAP’s are the actual devices used to make and receive calls for the 911 center and are being paid for with Interconnectivity account and 911 legacy funds.
Meeting notes
— The Crawford County Regional Airport Authority requested to reappoint John Alexander, Christopher Junker and Robert Sheets to their board of directors
— The county is required to create and implement a County Solid Waste Plan every 10 years. The estimated cost of planning is $85-$90,000. Grant money will cover 80% of the cost.
— The Juvenile Probation Office requested approval of the Juvenile Services Grant Award in the amount of $118,070. This budgeted item covers all or part of their training, salary and operational expenses.
— Crawford County Correctional Facility requested approval to purchase safety glass for a window broken by an inmate. The inmate has already been invoiced the price of the glass.
Dvorkin can be reached at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.