MEADVILLE – Vernon Express Care, located at 16332 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township, in collaboration with Meadville Medical Center, will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
The machine that can return COVID-19 test results in as short as 15 minutes was purchased through CARES Act funding and approved by the Crawford County Commissioners.
Rapid tests will be available at Vernon Express Care to individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms within the first five days of onset of symptoms. The Flu Evaluation Center (FEC), 640 Alden Street, also continues to offer COVID-19 testing options for anyone who is symptomatic. Patients who receive rapid testing at Vernon Express Care may be referred to the FEC for additional follow up depending on patient volumes at the time.
Vernon Express Care hours for testing are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. The FEC is available for testing at Alden Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Vernon Express Care at (814) 337-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.