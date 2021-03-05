HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state’s efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) 2021 Transportation Performance Report (TPR), viewable at TalkPATransportation.com.
The TPR is a biennial report and is developed in a combined effort between the State Transportation Commission (STC), the State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) and PennDOT. The report is the first step in the state’s transportation program planning process and helps to evaluate the system’s performance and opportunities for progress.
“The Transportation Performance Report highlights PennDOT’s progress across major aspects of our system including safety, mobility, preservation, accountability and funding,” PennDOT Secretary and State Transportation Commission (STC) Chair Yassmin Gramian said. “We will use this to help develop our next 12-Year program, as well as inform our Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan and the Freight Movement Plan.
The release of the 2021 TPR also signals the start of the STC’s and PennDOT’s 2023 12-year program update public comment period. PennDOT conducts a statewide 45-day public comment period every two years to collect public comment on multimodal transportation needs, issues and concerns. The public feedback collected during the public comment period is used to inform the 12-year program and other state and regional transportation plans and programs such as Pennsylvania’s Long Range Transportation Plan and the Freight Movement Plan.
The public comment period is open now through Wednesday, April 14. During this time the public will be able to submit feedback by taking a transportation survey, emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov, or calling (71) 783-2262 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to request a printed copy of the survey, or to complete the survey by telephone.
PennDOT’s online public forum is set for Tuesday, March 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The forum will be broadcast statewide via Zoom and Facebook Live and features PennDOT Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
The public will be able to submit transportation-related questions to PennDOT during the forum. Questions may also be submitted in advance of the by filling out the online registration form or by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov. The public may also call PennDOT and share their questions to be answered at (717) 783-2262 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.