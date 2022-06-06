The City of Titusville unfortunately, will likely never be renamed to T-Vegas. The original name of Titusville, named after Johnathan Titus, has stuck for the past 226 years. But now is your chance to pioneer a name of your own as the city needs your help.
Located on Diamond Street, right between Missy’s Arcade and Freedom Services, the City of Titusville will be building a new park. What was once the 108-112 building was burned down back in 2018, paving the way for new life in the center of Titusville.
The parking lot that connects to East Central Avenue will be torn up and used as part of the park. The plan is to include green space, period lighting, benches and seating, a mural, and plans for a large Christmas tree for the holiday season.
But the park needs a name, and that’s where area citizens come in.
The Titusville Herald will be helping to guide the selection process for the park’s new name. Citizens are encouraged to provide their input to the naming process and will be able to vote through the Herald’s website and papers. Here are a couple of ideas submitted for the park’s new name.
The Diamond Street Park/Diamond Park — Tried and true and not too confusing.
Ash Park — playing on the theme of this park being built on the ashes of a former building.
Phoenix Park — A Phoenix rises from the ashes, just like this park.
Founders Park — In honor of the founders of Titusville.
Drake/Tarbell/Heisman Park — The park could potentially be named after historical Titusville figures.
Central Bark — It becomes a dog park.
The Herald has created a paper ballot that can be cut out and submitted at City Hall. You can also email suggestions to adminservices@cityoftitusvillepa.gov.
In approximately one week, the top suggestions will be published with another chance to select your favorite by ballot, email or a poll posted at titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.