The Titusville Police Department had a first on Monday.
The department, with the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, helped a bear slide down a children's slide. The bear, that had been walking through town near the YMCA, finally climbed up a tree. After being tranquilized, the bear, which had fallen onto a play set, slid down the slide before being carried into a game warden’s transport apparatus.
“As a department, we had never seen this before. Even the warden said he had never done it himself,” said LeGoullon. “Here in Titusville you just never know what you are going to see. This was unusual even for us.”
Around 11:30 Monday afternoon, the Titusville Police Department had started receiving calls of a bear in town. After a new call would come in, officers would follow the trail from the different reports. Finally, heading south down an alley, Officer Andrew Carne, in his patrol car, came almost bumper to nose with the 258-pound bear.
The bear stopped, turned, and started to head into backyards. Sensing that the bear wasn’t just going to run back into the woods and flee, the police decided to call the Game Commission.
The bear, which at this point had been running around for quite a while, decided to take a rest in a tree in the backyard of a house on the 600 block of W. Walnut Street. The game commission recommended that the department keep the bear in the tree, and to make as much noise as possible to keep him wanting to hide.
Other officers went around the area and told residents to remain in their homes. Carne took to the loudspeaker on his trooper to keep up the noise.
When the game warden arrived, the decision was made to shoot the bear with a tranquilizer dart.
“He fell somewhat gracefully,” said LeGoullon. “He wasn’t very high up in the tree.” The bear fell from the tree onto a play set, which LeGoullon said broke his fall.
Weighing more than 250 pounds, the easiest solution for getting the bear off of the play set was to use the slide attached. After checking some vital signs, the bear had a covering placed over it’s eyes. He was then loaded into the warden’s bear transporter, and will later be relocated.
Before loading the bear into the transport, they placed a tag on the bear marking the location he was caught. The bear already had a tag on him from Butler County.
A bear sighting is not something new for the local police. LeGoullon said that they will receive calls “a couple times a year.”
What made this call different was that it did not take place near the woods. “The calls usually come close to a wooded area, and the bears make their way back to the woods,” said LeGoullon.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
