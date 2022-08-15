Politicians, University of Pittsburgh officials, Pitt Titusville Hub partners and members of the community gathered at the newly renovated Broadhurst Science Center on the Pitt Titusville campus for the building’s ribbon cutting on Thursday.
After official speeches in the Henne Auditorium, those in attendance had the chance to take some food and refreshments with them as they toured the science center to see the new classrooms.
In recent years, the focus of the University f Pittsburgh at Titusville campus has shifted toward becoming the Pitt-Titusville Education and Training Hub. One of the cornerstones of this new vision was renovations to the Broadhurst Science Center.
The hub is made up of three partners, The University of Pittsburg, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Manchester Bidwell Corp. Representatives from all three partners were on hand for the ribbon cutting.
The science center will now house classrooms and labs for all partners. Representatives from the University gave tours of the state-of-the-art lab for Pitt’s nursing programs and the updated classrooms and labs for the hub’s partners.
The building will be the home of the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology’s new medical assistants program.
The new facilities include labs with equipment that is used in area hospitals and mid-fidelity training mannequins that can be programmed to help give students a realistic experience.
In attendance at the event was Dr. Ann Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, Susan R. Snelick, president of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, Deborah Heigel, executive director of the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, William E. Strickland Jr., founder and executive chairman of the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, James Broadhurst, Titusville advisory board member and campaign committee co-chair and Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Titusville. All mentioned above gave remarks.
Also in attendance were State Senator Michele Brooks (R-50th) and State Representative R. Lee James (R-64th), as well as Dr. Larry Feick, interim associate dean of Pitt’s College of Business Administration and city officials.
Some focus of the event was showing off the newly- renovated facilities, but the event also highlighted the partnerships that were formed to make the educational and training hub possible, and what the future will look like on the Pitt Titusville campus.
The first of the speakers to take the podium and give remarks was Dr. Ann Cudd.
“What brings us together today is the work and commitment of so many. This really is a moment to reflect on the hard work of all those who associated not only with the hub but with the community and the region at large,” said Cudd.
She remarked on how the hub would serve as a beacon of innovation and a model of educational advancement.
With so much work going into making the campus a leader in workforce development, Cudd said that “the future is bright on this campus.”
After her speech, Cudd said that Pitt is excited to try out working together with other partners to improve the lives of people in Titusville and the region in general. “UPT is a really innovative approach to providing education,” she said.
The next two speakers to take to the podium were Deborah Heigel and William E. Strickland Jr., who are both part of bringing the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology to Titusville. The center will provide no-cost job training opportunities to Titusville. The class for the medical assistant programs has 18 students currently enrolled.
The Brockway Center, and the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, usually provide education opportunities in urban communities, and are now partnering to bring opportunities to rural communities, like Titusville.
“This would not be possible if it wasn’t for the man, Bill Strickland,” said Heigel. “He took a chance on a rural area to see if his ideas would thrive and survive. I am here to tell you that they did.”
Stickland, a MacArthur “Genius” Award winner, was the next man to the podium. Strickland took his three allotted minutes to celebrate the fact that the center is here.
He said that when he visited the building years ago, the building was empty and no one believed that the vision of creating a hub and program in Titusville could be successful.
“They said you will never pull it off. Well, we are going to go back and say remember when you had those doubts about building that center up in Titusville, well it is open and people are thriving,” said Strickland.
Moving forward, Strickland said he wants to use the partnership at the Pitt Titusville campus as a model to recreate not only in Pennsylvania, but also across the county.
“The goal is to demonstrate this in such a powerful way that we can get the Federal Government to take a serious look at using this as a national model for the United States of America,” he said.
Strickland was followed by a man who has his name on the renovated building, James Broadhurst.
“We are well on our way to educating the workforce of tomorrow,” said Broadhurst.
He also took some time to talk about the work that has been done, and also talked about the work that is on the horizon. The event was also used as a time to talk about the capital campaign that looks to continue developing the Pitt Titusville campus.
Work to transform the McKinney Student Union building, to house the Manufacturing Assistance Center, is currently in the design phase. A project to renovate the Haskell Library is in the study and design phase.
Richard Esch, who was the last to take to the podium to offer remarks, also took time to talk about the work that is ahead for the campus. He said that while the ribbon cutting for the Broadhurst Science Center is a good first step, the campus is only just at the “beginning of taking off.”
The buildings are not the only changes that the campus has experienced recently, as Dr. Stephanie Fiely recently took over the reigns as the executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub.
Fiely said she was excited at the new opportunities that the new building will provide the campus. “We are really excited to build the workforce of our region,” said Fiely. She said the goal is to have trained professionals stay in the region and have family sustaining jobs.
“This isn’t just a place for traditional high school graduates,” said Fiely. “This is a place for anyone at any age to join us at the hub and have learners and students build credentials.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
