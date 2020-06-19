Break out the lawn chairs and call your local music lover, the Titusville Council on the Arts “Concerts in the Park” series is set for a glorious return.
After cancelling the slate of concerts scheduled for the month of June, the council announced a new five-week plan on deck to start after the 4th of July.
“The Breeze Band,” who specialize in Motown classics, will kick things off on Monday, July 6 from 7-9 p.m. at Scheide Park.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are being accepted towards the Titusville Council of the Arts to support the cost of concerts and sound equipment.
The council is reminding all those in attendance to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on in the park, and to be respectful of social distancing requirements.
“In this ever changing environment, we will be doing our best to abide by all the current CDC and state regulations at the time of the concert,” said Council Executive Director Sarah Miller.
Also on the schedule for this summer includes “Route 8” on July 13, “Carl Olson & Friends” on July 20, “Joe’s Sunroom” on July 27 and “Northern Accents” on Aug. 3.
