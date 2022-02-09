Off the rails
Pictured is an OC&T Lines train that was derailed due to snow and ice on the tracks.

 Herald Photo/Garrett Dvorkin

Motorists in Titusville are being advised to avoid Franklin and Martin streets between Water Street and Diamond Street due to a derailed train. Chief of Police Dustin LeGoullon has asked that area drivers avoid the scene of the derailment and use St. John Street to avoid the congestion. See tomorrow's edition of The Titusville Herald for the full story.

