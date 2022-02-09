Motorists in Titusville are being advised to avoid Franklin and Martin streets between Water Street and Diamond Street due to a derailed train. Chief of Police Dustin LeGoullon has asked that area drivers avoid the scene of the derailment and use St. John Street to avoid the congestion. See tomorrow's edition of The Titusville Herald for the full story.
Train derailment causes snarled traffic
