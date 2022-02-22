Tom and Amanda (Mandy) Urey first met at the Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
Working with the ambulance service, the moment Tom laid eyes on Amanda, according to her mom, he knew that she was the one for him.
After 12 years married together, with two kids between them, this past December Tom and Mandy passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
This Sunday, the place they first met, the Townville VFD, is the location of a fundraiser for the Ureys, with the proceeds going toward taking care of their two kids, five-year-old Andrew and two-year-old Conner.
Tom and Mandy had a relationship that grew through the Townville ambulance service. It was the place they met, and a place they spent lots of time together.
According to Mandy’s mother, Susan Brown, when Tom first went on a call and saw her daughter, he said that he was going to marry her.
Brown, being the head of the ambulance service, said she tried to do all she could to keep him away from her daughter, but that those efforts were in vain.
“From the get go they knew they were meant to be,” said Brown.
This Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., or until they run out of food, the Townville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a chicken and biscuit dinner to benefit the couple’s children.
Nathan Davison, a member of the ambulance service for the past 28 years, is the one who organized the event.
“It was the least we could do after everything they did for the ambulance service,” he said.
Brown said that she was surprised to hear about the event, but that she is grateful for what Davison is doing, and for all the help she has received along the way.
For the Urey family, everything changed on Nov. 17, 2021. Just a month after Tom had been given the call that he was in remission from leukemia, the family was given bad news, Mandy had tested positive for COVID-19.
It was yet another battle their family would have to go through. Just 10 days later, on Nov. 27, Mandy was take to the hospital.
Tom, who also tested positive, joined his wife in the hospital on Dec. 1. The next 10 days were hard for the little family, as both Tom and Mandy’s conditions started to worsen.
On Dec. 10, Brown got the call that Mandy needed to go on a ventilator, and took the two boys, Andrew and Conner to see her. Tom’s condition had also worsened, and he went on a ventilator the next day.
At the hospital, Brown remembers plenty of hugs and kisses, and words that would stick with her forever.
“Mandy told me that if she didn’t wake up, to take care of her boys,” said Brown.
That wish turned into reality, as within weeks of going on ventilators, both she and Tom passed. Tom passed on Dec. 27th, Mandy passed on Jan. 23.
Both Tom and Mandy were looking at long roads to recovery before they passed, and COVID would have followed them around for the rest of their lives.
“The good Lord took matters into his own hands,” said Brown.
Since Tom and Mandy’s passing, Brown has been busy raising their two kids. While it hasn’t been easy, Brown said that the kids have been great considering what they have gone through.
“These boys have dealt with more in five years than many deal with in a lifetime,” she said.
Brown has been a part of the boys lives since the beginning, and was present at both of their births. She said that she is trying to raise them in a way that would make Mandy proud.
“It’s what I promised Mandy,” said Brown. “They also need to know what awesome Mom and Dad they had, and who better to tell them than me,” she said.
Since Tom and Mandy met, the two were inseparable. They had similar interests and hobbies, and supported each other in everything they did.
“They hunted together, spent time at the racetrack together, that family spent a lot of time, all four of them, at the track,” said Brown.
Brown said she remembers when Tom asked her to go to the track while Mandy was pregnant, because she got stressed whenever he raced, “and you never know when the baby will drop.”
Tom and Mandy were born to two different types of households, and were raised differently. With different advice coming from both sides of the family tree, the two focused on creating a family unit of their own.
“Their little family, the two of them and their two boys, that was their world, just the four of them,” said Brown.
Brown said that the three of them had become a tricycle, and that she “was the third wheel.”
Now there is only one wheel, and the balancing act has only become more difficult.
“We were a team. When they died I lost my team, now I have to coach our little team of just me and the boys,” she said.
That team has had to start some other players, as family members like Mandy’s sister Becky Manuel and her husband, Josh have had to come off the bench.
Taking care of the kids hasn’t been easy, as the past three months have felt like a blur. Since Tom and Mandy got sick, Brown’s entire life has been the kids.
The last day Brown worked her job was the day that Mandy got sick. Now, she has another full-time job, raising her two grandsons.
“My full time job is taking care of these boys. They were her life and her world,” said Brown.
Brown wanted to thank everyone who has reached out and been able to help. She wanted to thank those at the Townville VFD and ambulance service who are putting on the benefit dinner.
As someone who has worked as a volunteer at the ambulance service for years, Brown said she is someone who is quick to help, and slow to ask for help.
“I want to express a heart felt thank you for the love, support and willingness to help,” she said.
This Sunday’s benefit dinner will feature a menu of chicken and biscuits. There will be a 50/50 drawing, and raffle baskets available.
For those who may not be able to eat at the VFD, there is an option for take-out. To donate a gift basket, Davison can be contacted at (814) 720-0536.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
