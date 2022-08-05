Titusville City Council discussed and voted on alternate street parking and future Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
After months of discussion, and a 3-1 vote at their last meeting in favor of tweaking their alternate side street parking ordinance, council voted 4-1 to do away with the ordinance in its entirety. The lone dissenting vote came from Mayor Jon Crouch.
Among other topics, council also discussed potential 2022 CDBG project ideas, and voted to re-allocate funds from previous years for their Diamond Street park project.
The city has had an alternate side street parking on the books since 2009, but without having proper signage, they were not able to enforce the rules. At an April meeting, council decided to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the signs, at a cost of $20,000.
With approval to purchase the signs, council started the process of developing a new ordinance for their program. Council had proposed an ordinance that would have restricted parking to one side of nine city streets from Oct. 1 to April 30.
The old ordinance had the parking restrictions in place from midnight to 7 p.m. Council was looking at extending the time period to have the restrictions in place from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. the next day.
At their last council meeting, Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, and Chris Roofner, head of the city Public Works Department, went before council and discussed why they felt that an alternate street parking ordinance would help the city. At that meeting, council voted 3-1 in favor of the program, with Councilman Sam Logsdon being the lone dissenting vote. Councilman Jason Drake was not present at the meeting.
When Mayor Crouch asked for a member of council for a motion to vote on the second reading of Council Bill No. 4 of 2022, titled Alternate Parking, no member of council stepped forward. After a moment of silence, Drake asked to create a motion to vote the bill down. Logsdon then seconded that motion.
After the motion was created, council discussed the issue. Logsdon, who has been opposed to the scope of the project throughout the process, said “what we are effectively doing is eliminating half of the public parking spaces on the street in a large portion of our residential areas for seven months of the year.”
Drake echoed similar sentiments, saying that he is not opposed to the idea of alternate street parking, but wants the program to be more targeted.
“You are having people moving their cars back and forth on even and odd days on all these days and months where there is not a need for snow plows to go through,” said Drake. Drake mentioned that the city could focus on having the parking bans in effect when there were winter weather advisories.
Deputy Mayor Sara Jones, who originally voted in favor of the program at the last meeting, said during the meeting that she didn’t disagree with Drake.
“That is a long time for people to move back and forth,” said Jones. She said she understands that if there are more rules attached to the program that people are less likely to follow it, but said that if there are enforcements, and tickets are given, people will be more aware of the rules. She also mentioned that the city does have leaf pickup schedules that go out to citizens already.
Councilman Chad Covell also voted in favor of the program at the last meeting, but voted against the program. At the end of the meeting, Covell said he is “all in favor” of some sort of parking restrictions, but that it “just needs tweaks.”
The lone vote against voting down the program was cast by Crouch, who said the program “greatly impacts and helps with snow removal.”
He mentioned that people in other cities live with similar bans, and that they “do this and don’t complain.” Crouch mentioned that since the chief of police and director of public works had been in favor of the program, that he wanted to listen to their input.
The ordinance is now off the books, after the 4-1 vote. Jones, Covell, City Manager Neil Fratus and City Solicitor Timothy Wachter were assigned to work on tweaking the ordinance.
The CDBG program offers municipalities funding to help, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, “support community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities.” The city’s CDBG allocations were on the Tuesday night meeting agenda twice, once for re-allocation of funds, and a second time for ideas for potential projects.
The city will receive $300,000 in 2022 CDBG funds for the 2022 program. As was dicsussed during the re-allocation portion of the meeting, roughly $220,000 of those funds will have to be used to reimburse other projects due to the city’s Diamond Street Park Project.
The city passed Resolution No. 4 of 2022 that re-allocated $130,000 from the Ed Myer complex project, funded by 2020 CDBG funds, to go to the park project, as well as an additional $54,638 from 2020 CDBG funds also to the park. To fund the Ed Myer project, the city is taking $220,000 of 2022 CDBG funds and using that for the Ed Myer project.
Also discussed was what to do with the roughly $82,000 left in 2022 CDBG funds. Fratus asked members of council if they had any ideas. Council had previously discussed using funds for a sidewalk project, to cover code enforcement wages and to start work on replacing the South Perry Street Bridge.
Logsdon and Drake initially said they were not in favor of code enforcement wages being covered with the funds. Fratus explained that by covering wages, the city could use general fund money for blight removal. Fratus explained that general funds money has less stipulations attached, and would allow the money to go further and remove blight. Logsdon then shot Fratus a thumbs up.
The plan, which was approved after a unanimous vote, includes $30,000 to start a sidewalk program, $20,000 for code enforcement wages and $32,286 to take a “first step” into having an engineer look at the bridge situation.
In other business, resident Karen Gale approached council with a concern over stray dogs in the city. She presented them with a city ordinance that requires the city to catch and house stray dogs. Fratus said the city used to have a kennel at the public works garage, but that it fell into disrepair. Council told Gale they would look further into the issue.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
